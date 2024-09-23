Why Should NRIs Consider Health Insurance Plans for Their Families in India?

For NRIs, health insurance in India is essential for managing medical expenses and ensuring family coverage. With affordable plans from providers like ACKO, NRIs can access quality healthcare services in India, making it a prudent choice for those frequently visiting or living abroad.

Health insurance companies offer financial support for medical expenses. It makes sense to buy health insurance in the country you live in, but when you are an NRI, should you consider buying health insurance in India for you and your family? This is an important question that will not only impact your monthly budget but also your future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Availability of Health Insurance for NRIs Before pondering the reasons for buying health insurance, let's discuss the availability of health insurance. Most of India's leading insurance providers, like ACKO General Insurance, offer NRIs health insurance plans. These plans cover medical costs for NRIs when they get medical treatments in India. You can pay the insurance premiums using your NRE accounts and enjoy all the benefits, such as cashless claims, when you are in India.

Why Should NRIs Buy Insurance in India? The health insurance you usually have in your country of residence is good if you get treated in that country. Often, these policies don't cover your medical expenses when you travel to your home country. If you visit India frequently, you should prepare yourself for medical expenses when you get sick in India. Accidents are prone to happen on India roads, and when you get injured in India, your foreign health insurance will not be of help. Compared to health insurance premiums in foreign countries, it is cheaper in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Medical costs in India are much cheaper than in other foreign countries. For example, an open heart surgery in India would cost you around $4500 in India, while it costs more than $18,000 in the US and takes 9-11 months to wait for a potentially life-saving surgery. This is one of the main reasons for the increased medical tourism in India.

As an NRI, your chances of getting better increase multifold if you get the same treatment in India. You can take a leave of absence from work, come to India, get your surgery, and then return to work after recovery. A valid medical insurance in India will cover the medical costs for as long as you are in India.

Health Insurance for Families and Parents of NRIs The health insurance you have in your place of residence covers medical costs for yourself. When your family and parents live in India, they need financial support for medical emergencies. Many NRIs pay for senior health insurance to protect their parents' health. Adding a family health insurance policy will ensure that your spouse and kids have high-quality healthcare and access to specialist hospitals in India. The family health insurance also offers coverage for yourself when you visit India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benefits of Medical Insurance for NRIs For NRIs, having health insurance coverage in India is as important as health insurance in your country. The benefits of NRI with medical insurance are:

Indian insurers have no geographical restrictions and offer health insurance benefits for NRIs in any country.

Comprehensive coverage with add-on riders enables you to treat health issues requiring extended hospitalisation or treatment easily.

Cashless claims benefits of Indian insurers streamline the claiming process for NRIs when they come to India.

If you pay income tax in India for income from Indian sources, you can claim tax benefits under Section 80D under the old tax regime.

Having Indian health insurance offers continuous coverage during your visits for enhanced protection.

Buying health insurance as an NRI allows you to ride out the waiting period for PEDs in India and get immediate coverage when you finally move back to India. Takeaway NRIs can access medical coverage in India without worrying about geographical limits by purchasing health insurance from Indian providers. Adequate medical coverage is crucial for the families and parents of NRIs living in India. The digital insurance process allows you to buy insurance from anywhere anytime.

Considering buying health insurance as an NRI? Explore insurance plans from ACKO to make the right choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}