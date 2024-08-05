0.005 seconds: This is how Noah Lyles won the closest Finish in 100m History
SummaryThe American sprinter won the 100 meters by one of the smallest margins in history on Sunday night. It took the cutting edge of photographic science to figure out he actually had.
SAINT-DENIS, France—It took Noah Lyles 9.79 seconds to run 100 meters on Sunday night. It took 29.47 seconds for him to find out that he actually won.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more