10 players to watch out for in IPL 2024
From the ‘everyellow’ Dhoni to the returning Rishabh Pant to the reinvented Virat Kohli, the players who will bring the league to life
From the return of Rishabh Pant to the rise of another wicketkeeper-batsman, Dhruv Jurel; from Mitchell Starc’s turn to justify being the highest paid player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to his Aussie teammate Pat Cummins’ debut as an IPL captain; from Hardik Pandya taking over from Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians (MI) to Shubman Gill getting the chance to lead Gujarat Titans (GT); from the arrival of the latest Caribbean speed demon Shamar Joseph to a chance for Kagiso Rabada to emulate Garibdass Da; from the “everyellow" M.S. Dhoni to the reinvented Virat Kohli—IPL 2024 will be full of players bringing this tournament to life with their incredible stories. Let’s look at 10 players from the 10 franchises who can make an impact in this year’s IPL, and how the tournament in turn can transform the players’ journeys.