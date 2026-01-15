Major college basketball point-shaving scandal: Over 20 individuals implicated in federal indictment

Federal prosecutors have unsealed a sweeping indictment in Philadelphia, charging more than 20 individuals in a large-scale point-shaving operation that targeted NCAA Division I men's basketball games and professional contests in China's Basketball Association. The scheme, which ran from September 2022 to February 2025, involved bribes to players for intentionally underperforming to manipulate betting outcomes. This development follows closely on the heels of an earlier NBA gambling controversy and has raised fresh concerns about integrity in college hoops amid the rise of legalized sports betting.

How many college players were involved in the gambling scandal? The indictment details that the operation recruited more than 39 players from over 17 Division I teams. These athletes allegedly accepted bribe payments, to shave points, ensuring games did not cover betting spreads. Prosecutors say fixers targeted underdog teams to maximize profits from wagers, with millions of dollars bet on at least 29 different contests.

While 15 former college players (many from recent 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons) face charges in this specific filing, the broader involvement highlights the scheme's extensive reach across programs.

Who is Antonio Blakeney and what was his alleged role? Former Chicago Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney emerged as a central figure. The 6-4 shooting guard, who played two NBA seasons starting in 2017 and averaged 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds over 76 games, later joined the Jiangsu Dragons in China. Prosecutors alleged Blakeney received a one-time cash payment of $200,000 delivered to a Florida storage unit, for underperforming in CBA games. He then reportedly recruited college players to extend similar point-shaving tactics to NCAA matchups.

What connection exists between this Case and the October NBA scandal? This Philadelphia indictment links directly to the October 2025 NBA gambling probe, which saw Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier among dozens indicted for schemes involving insider information and organized crime ties. High-stakes bettor Shane Hennen, charged in the earlier case alongside Rozier, also appears in the new filings as a key participant. Prosecutors describe overlapping networks of gamblers like Hennen and Marves Fairley, who allegedly bridged NBA-related betting conspiracies with the college and China-based fixes.