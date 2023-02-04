2024 Paris Olympics: Ukraine threatens to boycott games if Russia compete
- Paris will be the final Olympics under outgoing IOC head Thomas Bach, who is looking to his legacy after a tenure marked by disputes over Russia's status — first over widespread doping scandals and now over the war in Ukraine.
With next year's Paris Olympics on the horizon and Russia’s invasion looking more like a prolonged conflict, Ukraine’s sports minister on Friday renewed a threat to boycott the games if Russia and Belarus are allowed to compete and said Kyiv would lobby other nations to join.
