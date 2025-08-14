2025 BMW Championship prize money: Full payout breakdown and key details

The 2025 BMW Championship marks the second stage of the FedEx Cup playoffs, bringing elite golfers back to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Notably, with a $20 million purse on the line, the winner is set to claim a hefty $3.6 million. This event on Sunday will feature a high-stakes field vying not just for cash but also for advancement to the Tour Championship.
Justin Rose surged with a flurry of birdies on the back nine at TPC Southwind, edging out JJ Spaun in a tense three-hole playoff at the last week's opener in Memphis. Tommy Fleetwood was in contention, but a costly bogey dropped him one stroke short.
The tournament reshuffled the standings, with five players earning spots in the top 50 and five others falling out.
Now narrowed to the top 50 FedEx Cup players, effectively 49 on the course, golfers are battling for the 30 spots at East Lake's finale in Atlanta.
Sepp Straka, ranked fifth, withdrew for personal reasons but remains secure in the top 30. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh off a third-place tie last week, leads the pack. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy holds steady at No. 2 despite sitting out the opener, followed by Spaun, Rose, and Straka.
Beyond FedEx points, the US Ryder Cup berths add pressure. The top six automatic qualifiers, currently Scheffler, Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English, will lock in after this event.
Captain Keegan Bradley, last year's BMW winner at Castle Pines, will pick the remaining six post-Tour Championship. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Ben Griffin are next in line, while Bradley ranks 10th.
The $20 million purse ensures substantial rewards across the board, even for those finishing lower. Here's the complete breakdown:
1st: $3.6 million
2nd: $2.16 million
3rd: $1.36 million
4th: $990,000
5th: $830,000
6th: $750,000
7th: $695,000
8th: $640,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $560,000
11th: $520,000
12th: $480,000
13th: $441,000
14th: $402,000
15th: $382,000
16th: $362,000
17th: $342,000
18th: $322,000
19th: $302,000
20th: $282,000
21st: $262,000
22nd: $245,000
23rd: $229,500
24th: $213,000
25th: $197,000
26th: $181,000
27th: $174,000
28th: $167,000
29th: $160,000
30th: $153,000
31st: $146,000
32nd: $139,000
33rd: $132,000
34th: $127,000
35th: $122,000
36th: $117,500
37th: $112,000
38th: $108,000
39th: $104,000
40th: $100,000
41st: $96,000
42nd: $92,000
43rd: $88,000
44th: $84,000
45th: $80,000
46th: $76,000
47th: $72,000
48th: $70,000
49th: $68,000
