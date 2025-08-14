2025 BMW Championship prize money: Full payout breakdown and key details

The 2025 BMW Championship marks the second stage of the FedEx Cup playoffs, bringing elite golfers back to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Notably, with a $20 million purse on the line, the winner is set to claim a hefty $3.6 million. This event on Sunday will feature a high-stakes field vying not just for cash but also for advancement to the Tour Championship.

Details about the dramatic FedEx St Jude Championship Justin Rose surged with a flurry of birdies on the back nine at TPC Southwind, edging out JJ Spaun in a tense three-hole playoff at the last week's opener in Memphis. Tommy Fleetwood was in contention, but a costly bogey dropped him one stroke short.

The tournament reshuffled the standings, with five players earning spots in the top 50 and five others falling out.

The Field: Top 49 compete with high stakes Now narrowed to the top 50 FedEx Cup players, effectively 49 on the course, golfers are battling for the 30 spots at East Lake's finale in Atlanta.

Sepp Straka, ranked fifth, withdrew for personal reasons but remains secure in the top 30. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, fresh off a third-place tie last week, leads the pack. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy holds steady at No. 2 despite sitting out the opener, followed by Spaun, Rose, and Straka.

Lucas Glover sits at 30th, with Sam Stevens just behind at 31st. Beyond FedEx points, the US Ryder Cup berths add pressure. The top six automatic qualifiers, currently Scheffler, Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English, will lock in after this event.

Captain Keegan Bradley, last year's BMW winner at Castle Pines, will pick the remaining six post-Tour Championship. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Ben Griffin are next in line, while Bradley ranks 10th.

Prize money payout for every position The $20 million purse ensures substantial rewards across the board, even for those finishing lower. Here's the complete breakdown:

1st: $3.6 million

2nd: $2.16 million

3rd: $1.36 million

4th: $990,000

5th: $830,000

6th: $750,000

7th: $695,000

8th: $640,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $560,000

11th: $520,000

12th: $480,000

13th: $441,000

14th: $402,000

15th: $382,000

16th: $362,000

17th: $342,000

18th: $322,000

19th: $302,000

20th: $282,000

21st: $262,000

22nd: $245,000

23rd: $229,500

24th: $213,000

25th: $197,000

26th: $181,000

27th: $174,000

28th: $167,000

29th: $160,000

30th: $153,000

31st: $146,000

32nd: $139,000

33rd: $132,000

34th: $127,000

35th: $122,000

36th: $117,500

37th: $112,000

38th: $108,000

39th: $104,000

40th: $100,000

41st: $96,000

42nd: $92,000

43rd: $88,000

44th: $84,000

45th: $80,000

46th: $76,000

47th: $72,000

48th: $70,000