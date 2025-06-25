2025 NBA Draft: Live streaming, date, time, top prospects, details about event and more

The 2025 NBA Draft is set to kick-start with a fresh wave of talent to the league. The 79th edition of this highly-anticipated event will be held over two nights. Here are all the details about the upcoming draft.

When is the 2025 NBA Draft? The 2025 NBA Draft will begin on Wednesday, June 25, and will continue on Thursday, June 26. Notably, the two-night format was first introduced last year.

What time is the 2025 NBA Draft? The coverage of the 2025 NBA Draft will begin at 8:00 PM ET each night.

Where to watch the NBA Draft on TV? The first round on June 25 will be available for live streaming on both ABC and ESPN, while the second round on June 26 will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN.

Where to watch the NBA Draft on live streaming platforms? The live streaming of the 2025 NBA draft will be available on platforms like Sling, YouTube TV, or the ESPN App. For international fans, NBA League Pass offers streaming for both rounds.

What is the location of the 2025 NBA Draft? The 2025 NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets. The venue has hosted the draft nearly every year since 2013.

NBA Draft 2025: Lottery details The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery was held on May 11 in Chicago, Illinois. It determined the order for the top 14 picks. The Dallas Mavericks secured the No. 1 pick, followed by the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers. The list contains a total of 59 picks, this year.

Top Prospects to watch Duke’s Cooper Flagg is highlighted in this year's draft, he is expected to go No. 1 to the Mavericks. Other standout prospects include Rutgers’ Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, and Texas’ Tre Johnson. On the other hand, Duke’s Kon Knueppel and Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears are expected to be potential game-changers.

The NBA Draft process explained The draft lottery uses 14 ping-pong balls to create 1,001 possible combinations, with one winning combination securing the No. 1 pick. It is overseen by Ernst & Young. After the top four picks are drawn, the remaining order is set by win percentage. The NBA Draft features two rounds, a format that balances team needs with opportunities for undrafted players to try out.