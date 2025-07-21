2025 Open Championship prize money: Winner Scottie Scheffler's share, payouts for other players from $17 million pool

The 153rd Open Championship, held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, concluded on July 20, 2025, with Scottie Scheffler claiming the prestigious Claret Jug and the title of Champion Golfer of the Year.

Beyond the historic trophy, players competed for a share of the $17 million purse, matching the record-setting pool from 2024. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize money, highlighting Scheffler’s winnings and the payouts for other top finishers.

Scottie Scheffler’s dominance Scottie Scheffler delivered a commanding performance, finishing at 17 under par and securing a four-stroke victory. This win marked Scheffler’s fourth major championship and the third leg of his career grand slam pursuit, leaving only the US Open to complete the set.

His win earned him the top prize of $3.1 million, a substantial addition to his career earnings, which now approach $100 million. Despite a double bogey on the eighth hole, Scheffler’s birdie-filled final round showcased his dominance, making the $3.1 million check a well-deserved reward for his mastery at Royal Portrush.

Top 10 Payouts: Who earned what? The $17 million purse was distributed among the players who made the cut, with significant payouts for the top finishers. Here’s the breakdown for the top 3 positions:

1. Scottie Scheffler – $3,100,000

2. Harris English – $1,759,000

3. Chris Gotterup – $1,128,000

Matt Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li, and Wyndham Clark each received $730,667 from the $876,000 4th-place prize. The 5th-place prize was $705,000. The 6th-place prize was $611,000.

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, and Xander Schauffele each got $451,833 from the $525,000 7th-place prize. The 8th-place prize was $442,500. The 9th-place prize was $388,000.

Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Corey Conners, and Bryson DeChambeau each earned $304,650 from the $350,600 10th-place prize.

Payouts Beyond the Top 10 The purse extended well beyond the top 10, with substantial earnings for all who made the cut. For instance, players like Rickie Fowler and Nicolai Hojgaard, tied for 14th, each earned $240,000, while those in 16th, including Jesper Svensson and Justin Rose, pocketed $185,257. Further down, players finishing 70th, like Sebastian Soderberg, still received $38,900.

Even professionals who missed the cut were compensated, with the top 10 non-qualifiers earning $12,350 and others receiving $8,750.