2025 PGA Genesis Scottish Open: Live streaming details, full schedule, key players and more

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is a marquee PGA Tour and DP World Tour event scheduled from July 10 to July 13. It is hosted at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Offering a $9 million purse, with $1.5 million for the winner and 500 FedEx Cup points, it’s a good warm-up opportunity for the Open Championship.
Defending champion Robert MacIntyre, a Scottish player will face a formidable field featuring the world’s top five players.
The tournament will be held for a span of four days (July 10 to July 13) with a cut after 36 holes for the top 65 players and ties.
For fans in the United States the live streaming will be available as follows:
TV: Golf Channel
Streaming platforms: Disney+, ESPN+, NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App
For fans in India:
There is no specific broadcaster for the PGA tour in India
Streaming platform: FanCode
Notably, the coverage includes main feed and featured groups.
Thursday (July 10)
First-round coverage begins at 2 AM (ET), 11:30 AM (IST).
Friday (July 11)
Second-round coverage begins at 2 AM (ET), 11:30 AM (IST).
Saturday (July 12)
Third-round coverage begins at 4:15 AM (ET), 1:45 PM (IST).
Sunday (July 13)
Fourth-round coverage begins at 4:15 AM (ET), 1:45 PM (IST).
The field features eight of the world’s top 10 golfers.
Scottie Scheffler: World No. 1, with three 2025 wins, including the PGA Championship, aiming for his fourth victory.
Rory McIlroy: 2023 champion, seeking his fourth 2025 win after a strong season.
Robert MacIntyre: Defending champion, who won in 2024 with a dramatic 22-foot birdie putt.
Xander Schauffele: 2022 winner, excelling in links golf conditions.
Collin Morikawa: Former Open Champion, known for precision on challenging courses.
