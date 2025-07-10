2025 PGA Genesis Scottish Open: Live streaming details, full schedule, key players and more

Aachal Maniyar
Published10 Jul 2025, 07:25 PM IST
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (file photo)
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (file photo)(Getty Images via AFP)

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is a marquee PGA Tour and DP World Tour event scheduled from July 10 to July 13. It is hosted at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Offering a $9 million purse, with $1.5 million for the winner and 500 FedEx Cup points, it’s a good warm-up opportunity for the Open Championship.

Defending champion Robert MacIntyre, a Scottish player will face a formidable field featuring the world’s top five players.

When is the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

The tournament will be held for a span of four days (July 10 to July 13) with a cut after 36 holes for the top 65 players and ties.

Where to watch live streaming of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

For fans in the United States the live streaming will be available as follows:

TV: Golf Channel

Streaming platforms: Disney+, ESPN+, NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App

For fans in India:

There is no specific broadcaster for the PGA tour in India

Streaming platform: FanCode

What are the timings?

Notably, the coverage includes main feed and featured groups.

Thursday (July 10)

First-round coverage begins at 2 AM (ET), 11:30 AM (IST).

Friday (July 11)

Second-round coverage begins at 2 AM (ET), 11:30 AM (IST).

Saturday (July 12)

Third-round coverage begins at 4:15 AM (ET), 1:45 PM (IST).

Sunday (July 13)

Fourth-round coverage begins at 4:15 AM (ET), 1:45 PM (IST).

Key Players

The field features eight of the world’s top 10 golfers.

Scottie Scheffler: World No. 1, with three 2025 wins, including the PGA Championship, aiming for his fourth victory.

Rory McIlroy: 2023 champion, seeking his fourth 2025 win after a strong season.

Robert MacIntyre: Defending champion, who won in 2024 with a dramatic 22-foot birdie putt.

Xander Schauffele: 2022 winner, excelling in links golf conditions.

Collin Morikawa: Former Open Champion, known for precision on challenging courses.

