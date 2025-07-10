2025 PGA Genesis Scottish Open: Live streaming details, full schedule, key players and more

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is a marquee PGA Tour and DP World Tour event scheduled from July 10 to July 13. It is hosted at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. Offering a $9 million purse, with $1.5 million for the winner and 500 FedEx Cup points, it’s a good warm-up opportunity for the Open Championship.

Defending champion Robert MacIntyre, a Scottish player will face a formidable field featuring the world’s top five players.

When is the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open? The tournament will be held for a span of four days (July 10 to July 13) with a cut after 36 holes for the top 65 players and ties.

Also Read | PGA Tour 2026 changes spark heating debate among golfers; check details

Where to watch live streaming of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open? For fans in the United States the live streaming will be available as follows:

TV: Golf Channel

Streaming platforms: Disney+, ESPN+, NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App

For fans in India:

There is no specific broadcaster for the PGA tour in India

Streaming platform: FanCode

What are the timings? Notably, the coverage includes main feed and featured groups.

Thursday (July 10)

First-round coverage begins at 2 AM (ET), 11:30 AM (IST).

Friday (July 11)

Second-round coverage begins at 2 AM (ET), 11:30 AM (IST).

Saturday (July 12)

Third-round coverage begins at 4:15 AM (ET), 1:45 PM (IST).

Sunday (July 13)

Fourth-round coverage begins at 4:15 AM (ET), 1:45 PM (IST).

Key Players The field features eight of the world’s top 10 golfers.

Scottie Scheffler: World No. 1, with three 2025 wins, including the PGA Championship, aiming for his fourth victory.

Rory McIlroy: 2023 champion, seeking his fourth 2025 win after a strong season.

Robert MacIntyre: Defending champion, who won in 2024 with a dramatic 22-foot birdie putt.

Xander Schauffele: 2022 winner, excelling in links golf conditions.