2025 Tour Championship live streaming: Where to watch, full schedule, key players, and East Lake insights

Here are all the details about the upcoming 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake olf Club.

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 Aug 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 12th green during a practice round prior to the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot on the 12th green during a practice round prior to the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images via AFP)

The 2025 Tour Championship is set to begin on August 21 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Notably, it is the thrilling climax of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs, featuring the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Prize money breakdown

The 2025 Tour Championship boasts a massive $40 million purse, with the winner claiming $10 million, one of the largest payouts in professional golf. The remaining prize money will be distributed among the top 30 players, with significant bonuses for top finishers. This high-stakes payout not only rewards performance but also highlights the tournament’s status as the PGA Tour’s season-defining event.

East Lake Golf Club insights

East Lake Golf Club, the historic home of Bobby Jones, has hosted the Tour Championship since 2004 (except 2007). Interestingly, in 2025, the Tour Championship eliminates the starting strokes system, creating a fair 72-hole stroke-play competition where all 30 players begin on equal footing.

This par-70, 7,440-yard course, recently restored by architect Andrew Green, blends tradition with modern challenges. Its narrow fairways, fast greens, and strategic risk-reward holes, like the par-5 18th with its water-guarded green, test even the best players.

Also Read | 2025 Open Championship prize money: Winner Scottie Scheffler's share and more

How to watch the 2025 Tour Championship online

The 2025 Tour Championship will be available to watch online on the following platforms:

DirecTV Stream

Fubo

Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Peacock

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Tour Championship 2025 schedule

Thursday, August 21: 1-6 PM ET

Friday, August 22: 1-6 PM ET

Saturday, August 23: 1-2:30 PM ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-7 PM ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, August 24: 12-1:30 PM ET (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 PM ET (NBC/Peacock)

Players to watch for

Scottie Scheffler: The World No. 1 and FedExCup leader with 7,456 points, Scheffler is the favourite with five wins in 2025, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. His recent BMW Championship win highlights his dominance.

Rory McIlroy: A three-time FedExCup champion with 3,687 points, McIlroy has three wins this season. His strong track record at East Lake makes him a strong contender.

Tommy Fleetwood: Fifth in the FedExCup standings, the 2024 Paris silver medalist is chasing his first PGA Tour victory. A T-4 finish at the BMW Championship signals his potential.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa’s precision ball-striking is tailor-made for East Lake’s demanding layout. His consistency makes him a player to watch.

Ludvig Aberg: The young Swede, with top-10 finishes in both playoff events, is a rising star whose recent form positions him as a potential dark horse.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.

Business NewsSports2025 Tour Championship live streaming: Where to watch, full schedule, key players, and East Lake insights
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.