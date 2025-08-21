2025 Tour Championship live streaming: Where to watch, full schedule, key players, and East Lake insights

The 2025 Tour Championship is set to begin on August 21 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Notably, it is the thrilling climax of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs, featuring the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Prize money breakdown The 2025 Tour Championship boasts a massive $40 million purse, with the winner claiming $10 million, one of the largest payouts in professional golf. The remaining prize money will be distributed among the top 30 players, with significant bonuses for top finishers. This high-stakes payout not only rewards performance but also highlights the tournament’s status as the PGA Tour’s season-defining event.

East Lake Golf Club insights East Lake Golf Club, the historic home of Bobby Jones, has hosted the Tour Championship since 2004 (except 2007). Interestingly, in 2025, the Tour Championship eliminates the starting strokes system, creating a fair 72-hole stroke-play competition where all 30 players begin on equal footing.

This par-70, 7,440-yard course, recently restored by architect Andrew Green, blends tradition with modern challenges. Its narrow fairways, fast greens, and strategic risk-reward holes, like the par-5 18th with its water-guarded green, test even the best players.

How to watch the 2025 Tour Championship online The 2025 Tour Championship will be available to watch online on the following platforms:

DirecTV Stream

Fubo

Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Peacock

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Tour Championship 2025 schedule Thursday, August 21: 1-6 PM ET

Friday, August 22: 1-6 PM ET

Saturday, August 23: 1-2:30 PM ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-7 PM ET (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, August 24: 12-1:30 PM ET (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 PM ET (NBC/Peacock)

Players to watch for Scottie Scheffler: The World No. 1 and FedExCup leader with 7,456 points, Scheffler is the favourite with five wins in 2025, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. His recent BMW Championship win highlights his dominance.

Rory McIlroy: A three-time FedExCup champion with 3,687 points, McIlroy has three wins this season. His strong track record at East Lake makes him a strong contender.

Tommy Fleetwood: Fifth in the FedExCup standings, the 2024 Paris silver medalist is chasing his first PGA Tour victory. A T-4 finish at the BMW Championship signals his potential.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa’s precision ball-striking is tailor-made for East Lake’s demanding layout. His consistency makes him a player to watch.