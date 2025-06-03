2025 US Open Final Championship Qualifying: How it works and key results; check details

The US Open Championship is one of the golf’s most prestigious tournaments. It is open for participation to any professional or amateur with a handicap index of 0.4 or lower. The 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club is scheduled from June 12 to June 15. It offers a platform for players to earn their spot through a two-stage qualifying process.

Advertisement

How US Open qualifying works? The US Open qualification process is tests skill and endurance. It begins with Local Qualifying, an 18-hole competition held across 110 sites in late April and early May. Players who advance from these events move on to Final Qualifying, a 36-hole, single-day marathon held at 13 sites in late May and early June. Some players, based on exemption categories, bypass Local Qualifying and enter directly into Final Qualifying. The USGA received a record 10,202 entries in the year 2025, highlighting the championship’s open and competitive nature.

Notably, the number of qualifying spots varies depending on each site, with top performers advancing either directly or through playoffs for the final positions.

2025 US Open Final qualifying schedule and results Final Qualifying for the 2025 US Open is underway, with several sites already completed and others still in progress. Following are the results from completed sites and details on ongoing qualifiers.

Advertisement

Completed qualifying sites Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club; Columbus, Ohio (66 players for 7 spots) Qualifiers:

Erik Van Rooyen (64-67)

Bud Cauley (69-68, T2)

Lanto Griffin (69-68, T2)

Justin Lower (68-69, T2)

Harrison Ott (67-71)

Cameron Young (71-68, qualified in 5-for-1 playoff)

Piedmont Driving Club; Atlanta, Georgia (83 players for 5 spots) Qualifiers:

Mason Howell (a) (63-63, T1)

Jackson Buchanan (63-63, T1)

Jackson Koivun (a) (69-64, T3)

Tyler Weaver (a) (67-66, T3)

Will Chandler (70-63, T3)

Springfield Country Club; Springfield, Ohio (82 players for 4 spots) Qualifiers:

Grant Haefner (68-65)

George Duangmanee (68-67, T2)

Maxwell Moldovan (69-66, T2)

Zac Blair (68-68, qualified in 4-for-1 playoff)

Duke University Golf Club; Durham, North Carolina (79 players for 7 spots) Qualifiers:

Advertisement

Zach Bauchou (71-64)

Alistair Docherty (72-64, T2)

Alvaro Ortiz (73-63, T2)

Emilio Gonzalez (69-67, T2)

Chandler Blanchet (69-68, T5)

Trent Phillips (70-67, T5)

George Kneiser (69-68, T5)

Woodmont Country Club (North Course); Rockville, Maryland (85 players for 4 spots) Qualifiers:

Ryan McCormick (66-66)

Trevor Cone (69-68)

Bryan Kim (a) (70-69, qualified in 3-for-2 playoff)

Marc Leishman (70-69, qualified in 3-for-2 playoff)

Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses); Summit, New Jersey (78 players for 4 spots) Qualifiers:

James Nicholas (67-68)

Chris Gotterup (71-65, T2)

Roberto Diaz (65-71, T2)

Benjamin James (a) (67-70)

Lambton Golf & Country Club; York, Ontario, Canada (66 players for 7 spots) Qualifiers:

Kevin Velo (65-67)

Niklas Norgaard (64-69, T2)

Matt Wallace (67-66, T2)

Advertisement

Thorbjørn Olesen (67-67, T4)

Mark Hubbard (64-70, T4)

Victor Perez (67-67, T4)

Emiliano Grillo (69-65, T4)

Bent Tree Country Club; Dallas, Texas (86 players for 7 spots, May 19) Qualifiers:

Rasmus Neergaard Petersen (66-65)

James Hahn (66-66, T2)

Adam Schenk (64-68, T2)

Lance Simpson (a) (69-65, T4)

Cameron Tankersley (a) (68-66, T4)

Carlos Ortiz (66-68, T4)

Johnny Keefer (66-69, qualified in 7-for-1 playoff)

Tarao Country Club (West Course); Shiga Prefecture, Japan (43 players for 3 spots, May 19) Qualifiers:

Yuta Sugiura (68-66, T1)

Scott Vincent (67-67, T1)

Jinichiro Kozuma (68-67, qualified in 4-for-1 playoff)

Walton Heath Golf Club (Old and New Courses); Surrey, England (100 players for 8 spots, May 19) Qualifiers:

Jordan Smith (64-70)

Joakim Lagergren (69-66, T2)

Advertisement

Guido Migliozzi (68-67, T2)

Frederic Lacroix (67-68, T2)

Sam Bairstow (70-66)

Edoardo Molinari (66-71, qualified in 6-for-3 playoff)

Jacques Kruyswijk (66-71, qualified in 6-for-3 playoff)

Andrea Pavan (70-67, qualified in 6-for-3 playoff)

Ongoing Qualifying Sites (June 2-3) Emerald Dunes Golf Club; West Palm Beach, Florida: Play was suspended due to weather and will resume on June 3.

Valencia Country Club; Valencia, California: Results pending.

Wine Valley Golf Club; Walla Walla, Washington: Results pending.