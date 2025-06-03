2025 US Open Final Championship Qualifying: How it works and key results; check details

The US Open Championship is one of the golf’s most prestigious tournaments. It is open for participation to any professional or amateur with a handicap index of 0.4 or lower. The 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club is scheduled from June 12 to June 15. It offers a platform for players to earn their spot through a two-stage qualifying process.
The US Open qualification process is tests skill and endurance. It begins with Local Qualifying, an 18-hole competition held across 110 sites in late April and early May. Players who advance from these events move on to Final Qualifying, a 36-hole, single-day marathon held at 13 sites in late May and early June. Some players, based on exemption categories, bypass Local Qualifying and enter directly into Final Qualifying. The USGA received a record 10,202 entries in the year 2025, highlighting the championship’s open and competitive nature.
Notably, the number of qualifying spots varies depending on each site, with top performers advancing either directly or through playoffs for the final positions.
Final Qualifying for the 2025 US Open is underway, with several sites already completed and others still in progress. Following are the results from completed sites and details on ongoing qualifiers.
Qualifiers:
Erik Van Rooyen (64-67)
Bud Cauley (69-68, T2)
Lanto Griffin (69-68, T2)
Justin Lower (68-69, T2)
Harrison Ott (67-71)
Cameron Young (71-68, qualified in 5-for-1 playoff)
Qualifiers:
Mason Howell (a) (63-63, T1)
Jackson Buchanan (63-63, T1)
Jackson Koivun (a) (69-64, T3)
Tyler Weaver (a) (67-66, T3)
Will Chandler (70-63, T3)
Qualifiers:
Grant Haefner (68-65)
George Duangmanee (68-67, T2)
Maxwell Moldovan (69-66, T2)
Zac Blair (68-68, qualified in 4-for-1 playoff)
Qualifiers:
Zach Bauchou (71-64)
Alistair Docherty (72-64, T2)
Alvaro Ortiz (73-63, T2)
Emilio Gonzalez (69-67, T2)
Chandler Blanchet (69-68, T5)
Trent Phillips (70-67, T5)
George Kneiser (69-68, T5)
Qualifiers:
Ryan McCormick (66-66)
Trevor Cone (69-68)
Bryan Kim (a) (70-69, qualified in 3-for-2 playoff)
Marc Leishman (70-69, qualified in 3-for-2 playoff)
Qualifiers:
James Nicholas (67-68)
Chris Gotterup (71-65, T2)
Roberto Diaz (65-71, T2)
Benjamin James (a) (67-70)
Qualifiers:
Kevin Velo (65-67)
Niklas Norgaard (64-69, T2)
Matt Wallace (67-66, T2)
Thorbjørn Olesen (67-67, T4)
Mark Hubbard (64-70, T4)
Victor Perez (67-67, T4)
Emiliano Grillo (69-65, T4)
Qualifiers:
Rasmus Neergaard Petersen (66-65)
James Hahn (66-66, T2)
Adam Schenk (64-68, T2)
Lance Simpson (a) (69-65, T4)
Cameron Tankersley (a) (68-66, T4)
Carlos Ortiz (66-68, T4)
Johnny Keefer (66-69, qualified in 7-for-1 playoff)
Qualifiers:
Yuta Sugiura (68-66, T1)
Scott Vincent (67-67, T1)
Jinichiro Kozuma (68-67, qualified in 4-for-1 playoff)
Qualifiers:
Jordan Smith (64-70)
Joakim Lagergren (69-66, T2)
Guido Migliozzi (68-67, T2)
Frederic Lacroix (67-68, T2)
Sam Bairstow (70-66)
Edoardo Molinari (66-71, qualified in 6-for-3 playoff)
Jacques Kruyswijk (66-71, qualified in 6-for-3 playoff)
Andrea Pavan (70-67, qualified in 6-for-3 playoff)
Emerald Dunes Golf Club; West Palm Beach, Florida: Play was suspended due to weather and will resume on June 3.
Valencia Country Club; Valencia, California: Results pending.
Wine Valley Golf Club; Walla Walla, Washington: Results pending.
The qualifiers will join exempted players at Oakmont Country Club for the 125th US Open for the competition.