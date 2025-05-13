2025 UEFA Champions League final: Live streaming in India, teams, rules, timings, venue; know all details

The 2025 UEFA Champions League final is around the corner with a promising thriller as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan face each other. Both teams will compete for European football’s greatest prize.

Advertisement

Here’s your complete guide to live streaming in India, teams, rules, timings, and venue details.

When and Where is the 2025 UEFA Champions League final? The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, 1st June 2025.

The venue of the match is Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany. Interestingly, the final will be played at the venue for the first time since 2012, when Chelsea famously defeated Bayern Munich on penalties. The Munich Football Arena, also known as Allianz Arena, is home to Bayern Munich.

Teams playing in the Final Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Full Squad:

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matvey Safonov, Arnau Tenas, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Presnel Kimpembe, Naoufel El Hannach, Nuno Mendes, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Yoram Zague, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Fabian Ruiz, Senny Mayulu, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Kang-in Lee, Ibrahim Mbaye, Gonçalo Ramos

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2025 New Schedule LIVE Updates: 18th season to resume on May 17

Inter Milan Full Squad:

Josep Martínez, Yann Sommer, Raffaele Di Gennaro, Alessandro Bastoni, Benjamin Pavard, Yann Bisseck, Stefan de Vrij, Francesco Acerbi, Federico Dimarco, Carlos Augusto, Denzel Dumfries, Matteo Darmian, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kristjan Asllani, Nicolò Barella, Davide Frattesi, Piotr Zieliński, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicola Zalewski, Valentín Carboni, Joaquín Correa, Lautaro Martínez, Marcus Thuram, Mehdi Taremi, Marko Arnautovic

Inter Milan became the first team to book their spot after a dramatic 7-6 win over Barcelona in the semi-finals. The next day, PSG stormed into the summit clash with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

The previous five results of both teams Paris Saint Germain: L W L W W

Inter Milan: L D W W W

What will happen if there is a Draw? If the score is level after 90 minutes then extra time of 30 minutes will be given including two halves of 15 minutes each. However, if the game still remains tied then the match will go to a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

Advertisement

What will the winners receive? The winners of the 2025 final of the tournament will receive the iconic UEFA Champions League trophy. They will also get a guaranteed place in the 2025/26 Champions League league phase and a match against the Europa League 2024/25 winners in the UEFA Super Cup 2025.

Live streaming & broadcast in India Indian fans can catch the live action in India on the following platforms -

Television Broadcast: Sony Sports Network