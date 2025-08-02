2025 WWE SummerSlam: Full match card, dates, start time, location and latest details

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to be a historic two-night extravaganza, marking the first time the summer spectacle spans multiple days, similar to WrestleMania. The event is scheduled to be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It features a stacked match card with top superstars, championship bouts, and a celebrity appearance by rapper Cardi B as the hostess.

WWE SummerSlam 2025: Event overview and key details WWE SummerSlam 2025 is the 38th annual installment of WWE’s iconic summer event. For the first time, it will unfold over two nights, Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium, a venue that previously hosted WrestleMania 29 and 35.

This highly-anticipated event will feature 12 action-packed matches, including nine championship clashes.

Match details Dates: Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025

Start Time: 6:00 PM ET (3:30 AM IST on August 3 and 4)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Where to watch the 2025 SummerSlam? The live streaming will be available on Peacock in the US, Netflix in India, and WWE Network in selected regions.

Notably, preshow will be available for live streaming on Peacock and WWE’s social channels, including YouTube.

Night 1 Match Card Night 1, headlined by Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, features six thrilling matches:

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs CM Punk – Punk earned his title shot by winning a gauntlet match on Raw, capitalizing on Seth Rollins’ injury-related absence. This marks Punk’s biggest opportunity to claim gold since his 2023 WWE return.

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Jade Cargill – Cargill’s victory over Asuka secured her a title shot, challenging Stratton’s reign after her defense against Trish Stratus.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) (c) vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss – Flair’s reputation secured this title opportunity, setting up a clash with the dominant Judgment Day duo.

Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) – Reigns’ return to aid Uso and Punk sets the stage for this intense showdown.

Tag Team Match: Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul – Country star Jelly Roll makes his in-ring debut alongside Orton, fueled by a feud sparked by Paul’s attack on SmackDown.

Singles Match: Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) – A heated rivalry culminates as Kross pushes Zayn to embrace his darker side, with high stakes for both.

Night 2 Match Card: Night 2 is headlined by John Cena’s last SummerSlam appearance, defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight:

Undisputed WWE Championship (Street Fight): John Cena (c) vs Cody Rhodes – A WrestleMania 41 rematch sees Rhodes, the 2025 King of the Ring, challenge Cena after forcing a Street Fight stipulation.

Women’s World Championship (Triple Threat): Naomi (c) vs Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley – Naomi’s Money in the Bank cash-in at Evolution sets up this explosive triple threat.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Lyra Valkyria – A long-standing feud continues as Valkyria seeks to dethrone Lynch after a two-out-of-three falls victory.

United States Championship (Steel Cage Match): Solo Sikoa (c) vs Jacob Fatu – Tensions within The Bloodline lead to this brutal cage match.

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs AJ Styles – Mysterio’s medical excuses end as Styles gets his long-awaited title shot.