2025 WWE SummerSlam: Full match card, dates, start time, location and latest details

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to be a historic two-night extravaganza, marking the first time the summer spectacle spans multiple days, similar to WrestleMania. The event is scheduled to be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
It features a stacked match card with top superstars, championship bouts, and a celebrity appearance by rapper Cardi B as the hostess.
WWE SummerSlam 2025 is the 38th annual installment of WWE’s iconic summer event. For the first time, it will unfold over two nights, Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium, a venue that previously hosted WrestleMania 29 and 35.
This highly-anticipated event will feature 12 action-packed matches, including nine championship clashes.
Dates: Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025
Start Time: 6:00 PM ET (3:30 AM IST on August 3 and 4)
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
The live streaming will be available on Peacock in the US, Netflix in India, and WWE Network in selected regions.
Notably, preshow will be available for live streaming on Peacock and WWE’s social channels, including YouTube.
Night 1, headlined by Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, features six thrilling matches:
Gunther (c) vs CM Punk – Punk earned his title shot by winning a gauntlet match on Raw, capitalizing on Seth Rollins’ injury-related absence. This marks Punk’s biggest opportunity to claim gold since his 2023 WWE return.
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Jade Cargill – Cargill’s victory over Asuka secured her a title shot, challenging Stratton’s reign after her defense against Trish Stratus.
The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) (c) vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss – Flair’s reputation secured this title opportunity, setting up a clash with the dominant Judgment Day duo.
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) – Reigns’ return to aid Uso and Punk sets the stage for this intense showdown.
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul – Country star Jelly Roll makes his in-ring debut alongside Orton, fueled by a feud sparked by Paul’s attack on SmackDown.
Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) – A heated rivalry culminates as Kross pushes Zayn to embrace his darker side, with high stakes for both.
Night 2 is headlined by John Cena’s last SummerSlam appearance, defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight:
John Cena (c) vs Cody Rhodes – A WrestleMania 41 rematch sees Rhodes, the 2025 King of the Ring, challenge Cena after forcing a Street Fight stipulation.
Naomi (c) vs Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley – Naomi’s Money in the Bank cash-in at Evolution sets up this explosive triple threat.
Becky Lynch (c) vs Lyra Valkyria – A long-standing feud continues as Valkyria seeks to dethrone Lynch after a two-out-of-three falls victory.
Solo Sikoa (c) vs Jacob Fatu – Tensions within The Bloodline lead to this brutal cage match.
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs AJ Styles – Mysterio’s medical excuses end as Styles gets his long-awaited title shot.
Six-pack TLC Match for WWE Tag Team Championship featuring six teams.