2026 FIFA World Cup: Full list of qualified teams and latest qualification updates

The FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, will feature an expanded field of 48 teams, a significant increase from the 32-team format last seen in Qatar 2022. As the qualification process is reaching its crucial final stages, 18 nations have already secured their places for the tournament, scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

How qualification works The 2026 World Cup allocates 48 spots across confederations:

UEFA (Europe): 16 spots, with 12 group winners qualifying directly and four more via playoffs.

CAF (Africa): 9 spots, with group winners qualifying and four runners-up entering playoffs.

AFC (Asia): 8 spots, six already claimed, with two more to be decided.

CONMEBOL (South America): 6 spots, all confirmed.

CONCACAF: 6 spots, three taken by hosts, three more via group winners, and two runners-up in the playoff.

OFC (Oceania): 1 spot, taken by New Zealand.

Intercontinental Playoff: 2 spots, with New Caledonia and Bolivia confirmed for the six-team tournament in March 2026.

Qualified teams for the 2026 World Cup As of October 7, 2025, 18 teams have clinched their spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Following is the complete list -

Host Nations (CONCACAF): United States, Canada, Mexico

These nations automatically qualified as hosts

Asia (AFC): Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Uzbekistan

Notably, Jordan and Uzbekistan earned historic first-ever World Cup berths, joining Asian heavyweights like Japan and South Korea.

Africa (CAF): Morocco, Tunisia

Morocco, a 2022 semifinalist, and Tunisia have secured their spots, with more African teams nearing qualification.

Oceania (OFC): New Zealand

New Zealand claimed Oceania’s sole guaranteed berth, returning to the global stage.

South America (CONMEBOL): Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

South America’s marathon qualification wrapped up with these six teams earning direct spots. Argentina, the 2022 champions, headline the group.

Europe (UEFA): None yet

European qualifying remains ongoing, with no teams confirmed as of early October 2025.

CONCACAF (Additional Spots): None yet

Beyond the hosts, CONCACAF’s third round is in progress, with group winners set to qualify directly.

Also Read | FIFA tickets 2026: Your ultimate guide to buy World Cup passes

Teams poised to qualify next Several nations are on the verge of qualification in the October 2025 international window. Africa’s process is particularly intense, with seven teams in contention:

Algeria: A win against Somalia or a Uganda loss could seal Group G.

Cameroon: A home win over Angola, paired with a Cape Verde stumble, could secure their spot.

Cape Verde: A victory over Eswatini would likely clinch their place, though goal difference could push them to the playoff round.

Egypt: Leading Group A, Egypt needs one win or two draws to qualify.

Ghana: A win against Central African Republic and a Madagascar loss could see Ghana qualify.

Ivory Coast: A win over Seychelles and a Gabon loss would book their spot.

Senegal: A road win against South Sudan, combined with a DR Congo slip, could confirm their berth.