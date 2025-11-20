2026 FIFA World Cup Play-off Draw: Everything you need to know about Europe’s final hurdle

The European qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its decisive phase with the play-off draw, determining the final four berths from the UEFA zone. Scheduled for March 2026, these single-leg knockouts will feature 16 teams competing across four distinct paths, each culminating in a play-off final. The process combines performance-based seeding from the group stage with additional places awarded through the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League rankings.
Sixteen nations are still vying for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Twelve earned their place as group runners-up in regular qualifying, while four more booked tickets through the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League backdoor.
The 2026 knock-out stage follows a four-path format (Paths A, B, C, and D). Each path has two single-leg semi-finals played on the 26th March 2026, with the higher-seeded teams hosting. The two winners from each path then meet in a single-leg final on 31 March 2026. Home advantage for every final will be decided by a separate draw held immediately after the semi-final pairings are confirmed.
All 16 teams were ranked 1 to 16 using the FIFA Men’s World Ranking published immediately prior to the draw date.
Positions 1 to 12: the twelve qualifying group runners-up
Positions 13 to 16: the four Nations League entrants
Italy
Denmark
Türkiye
Ukraine
Poland
Wales
Czechia
Slovakia
Republic of Ireland
Albania
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kosovo
Sweden
Romania
North Macedonia
Northern Ireland
The draw follows a strict sequence to create four balanced paths:
1. Pot 1 teams are drawn and automatically placed as home teams in semi-finals 1, 3, 5, and 7.
2. Pot 2 teams are drawn and allocated as home teams to the remaining semi-finals 2, 4, 6, and 8.
3. Pot 3 teams are drawn and positioned as away opponents in semi-finals 2, 4, 6, and 8.
4. Pot 4 teams are drawn and assigned as away opponents against Pot 1 in semi-finals 1, 3, 5, and 7.
Following completion of the semi-final bracket, a short additional draw will determine which semi-final winner in each path will host the play-off final.