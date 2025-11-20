2026 FIFA World Cup Play-off Draw: Everything you need to know about Europe’s final hurdle

The European qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its decisive phase with the play-off draw, determining the final four berths from the UEFA zone. Scheduled for March 2026, these single-leg knockouts will feature 16 teams competing across four distinct paths, each culminating in a play-off final. The process combines performance-based seeding from the group stage with additional places awarded through the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League rankings.

Which teams are in the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Play-offs? Sixteen nations are still vying for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Twelve earned their place as group runners-up in regular qualifying, while four more booked tickets through the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League backdoor.

Group runners-up (12 teams) Albania

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Czechia

Denmark

Italy

Kosovo

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Slovakia

Türkiye

Ukraine

Wales

Nations League Qualifiers (4 teams) Romania

Sweden

Northern Ireland

North Macedonia

What is the exact play-off format? The 2026 knock-out stage follows a four-path format (Paths A, B, C, and D). Each path has two single-leg semi-finals played on the 26th March 2026, with the higher-seeded teams hosting. The two winners from each path then meet in a single-leg final on 31 March 2026. Home advantage for every final will be decided by a separate draw held immediately after the semi-final pairings are confirmed.

How were the four pots determined? All 16 teams were ranked 1 to 16 using the FIFA Men’s World Ranking published immediately prior to the draw date.

Positions 1 to 12: the twelve qualifying group runners-up

Positions 13 to 16: the four Nations League entrants

Pot 1: Top Seeds (Ranks 1 to 4) Italy

Denmark

Türkiye

Ukraine

Pot 2: Seeded (Ranks 5 to 8) Poland

Wales

Czechia

Slovakia

Pot 3: Unseeded qualifying teams (Ranks 9 to 12) Republic of Ireland

Albania

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kosovo

Pot 4: Unseeded Nations League teams (Ranks 13 to 16) Sweden

Romania

North Macedonia

Northern Ireland

How does the draw procedure operate? The draw follows a strict sequence to create four balanced paths:

1. Pot 1 teams are drawn and automatically placed as home teams in semi-finals 1, 3, 5, and 7.

2. Pot 2 teams are drawn and allocated as home teams to the remaining semi-finals 2, 4, 6, and 8.

3. Pot 3 teams are drawn and positioned as away opponents in semi-finals 2, 4, 6, and 8.

4. Pot 4 teams are drawn and assigned as away opponents against Pot 1 in semi-finals 1, 3, 5, and 7.