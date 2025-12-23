2026 NFL Pro Bowl rosters announced: Full AFC and NFC lists with Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford leading way

The NFL has officially announced the rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, celebrating the standout performers from the 2025 season. Selected through a voting process that combines input from fans, players, and coaches, these All-Stars represent the league's elite talent.
Four teams dominate the selections with six players each. The Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks. These franchises showcased exceptional depth and individual excellence throughout the year. The Ravens and Broncos highlight strong AFC representation, while the 49ers and Seahawks bolster the NFC side.
Other notable teams include the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, with five players each, highlighting their impactful seasons.
Buffalo Bills (3) Pro Bowlers: QB Josh Allen, RB James Cook III, OT Dion Dawkins
Miami Dolphins (1) Pro Bowlers: RB De'Von Achane
New England Patriots (2) Pro Bowlers: CB Christian Gonzalez, QB Drake Maye
New York Jets (0)
Baltimore Ravens (6) Pro Bowlers: WR Zay Flowers, S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum, FB Patrick Ricard, LB Roquan Smith, P Jordan Stout
Cincinnati Bengals (1) Pro Bowlers: WR Ja'Marr Chase
Cleveland Browns (2) Pro Bowlers: DE Myles Garrett, CB Denzel Ward
Pittsburgh Steelers (3) Pro Bowlers: FS Jalen Ramsey, ST/WR Ben Skowronek, OLB TJ Watt
Houston Texans (4) Pro Bowlers: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DE Will Anderson Jr., WR Nico Collins, CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Indianapolis Colts (2) Pro Bowlers: OG Quenton Nelson, RB Jonathan Taylor
Jacksonville Jaguars (1) Pro Bowlers: LS Ross Matiscik
Tennessee Titans (2) Pro Bowlers: KR Chimere Dike, DT Jeffery Simmons
Denver Broncos (6) Pro Bowlers: DT Zach Allen, OT Garett Bolles, OLB Nik Bonitto, OG Quinn Meinerz, CB Pat Surtain II, WR Courtland Sutton
Kansas City Chiefs (4) Pro Bowlers: C Creed Humphrey, DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce, OG Trey Smith
Las Vegas Raiders (2) Pro Bowlers: TE Brock Bowers, DE Maxx Crosby
Los Angeles Chargers (5) Pro Bowlers: DL Joe Alt, PK Cameron Dicker, QB Justin Herbert, S Derwin James Jr., LB Tuli Tuipulotu
Dallas Cowboys (5) Pro Bowlers: K Brandon Aubrey, WR George Pickens, QB Dak Prescott, OG Tyler Smith, DT Quinnen Williams
New York Giants (1) Pro Bowlers: LB Brian Burns
Philadelphia Eagles (5) Pro Bowlers: LB Zack Baun, OL Jalen Carter, CB Cooper DeJean, C Cam Jurgens, CB Quinyon Mitchell
Washington Commanders (1) Pro Bowlers: P Tress Way
Chicago Bears (3) Pro Bowlers: FS Kevin Byard III, C Drew Dalman, OG Joe Thuney
Detroit Lions (5) Pro Bowlers: LB Jack Campbell, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, DE Aidan Hutchinson, OT Penei Sewell, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Green Bay Packers (1) Pro Bowlers: DE Micah Parsons
Minnesota Vikings (0)
Atlanta Falcons (2) Pro Bowlers: OG Chris Lindstrom, RB Bijan Robinson
Carolina Panthers (1) Pro Bowlers: CB Jaycee Horn
New Orleans Saints (0)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2) Pro Bowlers: FS Antoine Winfield Jr., OT Tristan Wirfs
Arizona Cardinals (2) Pro Bowlers: SS Budda Baker, TE Trey McBride
Los Angeles Rams (4) Pro Bowlers: WR Puka Nacua, QB Matthew Stafford, LB Jared Verse, LB Byron Young
San Francisco 49ers (6) Pro Bowlers: OT Trent Williams, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, LS Jon Weeks, ST Luke Gifford
Seattle Seahawks (6) Pro Bowlers: QB Sam Darnold, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, KR Rashid Shaheed, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DL Leonard Williams, CB Devon Witherspoon
