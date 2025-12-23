2026 NFL Pro Bowl rosters announced: Full AFC and NFC lists with Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford leading way

The NFL has officially announced the rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, celebrating the standout performers from the 2025 season. Selected through a voting process that combines input from fans, players, and coaches, these All-Stars represent the league's elite talent.

Teams leading the selections Four teams dominate the selections with six players each. The Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks. These franchises showcased exceptional depth and individual excellence throughout the year. The Ravens and Broncos highlight strong AFC representation, while the 49ers and Seahawks bolster the NFC side.

Other notable teams include the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, with five players each, highlighting their impactful seasons.

AFC EAST Buffalo Bills (3) Pro Bowlers: QB Josh Allen, RB James Cook III, OT Dion Dawkins

Miami Dolphins (1) Pro Bowlers: RB De'Von Achane

New England Patriots (2) Pro Bowlers: CB Christian Gonzalez, QB Drake Maye

New York Jets (0)

AFC NORTH Baltimore Ravens (6) Pro Bowlers: WR Zay Flowers, S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum, FB Patrick Ricard, LB Roquan Smith, P Jordan Stout

Cincinnati Bengals (1) Pro Bowlers: WR Ja'Marr Chase

Cleveland Browns (2) Pro Bowlers: DE Myles Garrett, CB Denzel Ward

Pittsburgh Steelers (3) Pro Bowlers: FS Jalen Ramsey, ST/WR Ben Skowronek, OLB TJ Watt

AFC SOUTH Houston Texans (4) Pro Bowlers: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DE Will Anderson Jr., WR Nico Collins, CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Indianapolis Colts (2) Pro Bowlers: OG Quenton Nelson, RB Jonathan Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars (1) Pro Bowlers: LS Ross Matiscik

Tennessee Titans (2) Pro Bowlers: KR Chimere Dike, DT Jeffery Simmons

AFC WEST Denver Broncos (6) Pro Bowlers: DT Zach Allen, OT Garett Bolles, OLB Nik Bonitto, OG Quinn Meinerz, CB Pat Surtain II, WR Courtland Sutton

Kansas City Chiefs (4) Pro Bowlers: C Creed Humphrey, DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce, OG Trey Smith

Las Vegas Raiders (2) Pro Bowlers: TE Brock Bowers, DE Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers (5) Pro Bowlers: DL Joe Alt, PK Cameron Dicker, QB Justin Herbert, S Derwin James Jr., LB Tuli Tuipulotu

NFC EAST Dallas Cowboys (5) Pro Bowlers: K Brandon Aubrey, WR George Pickens, QB Dak Prescott, OG Tyler Smith, DT Quinnen Williams

New York Giants (1) Pro Bowlers: LB Brian Burns

Philadelphia Eagles (5) Pro Bowlers: LB Zack Baun, OL Jalen Carter, CB Cooper DeJean, C Cam Jurgens, CB Quinyon Mitchell

Washington Commanders (1) Pro Bowlers: P Tress Way

NFC NORTH Chicago Bears (3) Pro Bowlers: FS Kevin Byard III, C Drew Dalman, OG Joe Thuney

Detroit Lions (5) Pro Bowlers: LB Jack Campbell, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, DE Aidan Hutchinson, OT Penei Sewell, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Green Bay Packers (1) Pro Bowlers: DE Micah Parsons

Minnesota Vikings (0)

NFC SOUTH Atlanta Falcons (2) Pro Bowlers: OG Chris Lindstrom, RB Bijan Robinson

Carolina Panthers (1) Pro Bowlers: CB Jaycee Horn

New Orleans Saints (0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2) Pro Bowlers: FS Antoine Winfield Jr., OT Tristan Wirfs

NFC WEST Arizona Cardinals (2) Pro Bowlers: SS Budda Baker, TE Trey McBride

Los Angeles Rams (4) Pro Bowlers: WR Puka Nacua, QB Matthew Stafford, LB Jared Verse, LB Byron Young

San Francisco 49ers (6) Pro Bowlers: OT Trent Williams, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, LS Jon Weeks, ST Luke Gifford