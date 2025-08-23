2027 ODI World Cup venues revealed: South Africa to host 44 matches in 8 iconic cities; all you need to know

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has unveiled the venues and roadmap for the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Notably, South Africa will host 44 of the 54 matches across eight cities, and the remaining 10 games will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia. This marks the return of a major ICC event to African soil after 24 years.
The eight South African cities chosen to host matches are Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl.
Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg,
Centurion Park, Pretoria
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
St George’s Park, Gqeberha
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Buffalo Park, East London
Boland Park, Paarl
These venues were carefully chosen based on factors like hotel availability, airport access, and ICC accreditation, ensuring a seamless experience for players, officials, and fans.
Zimbabwe will host matches at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and Harare Sports Club in Harare. Namibia, making its debut as a co-host, will host games at Namibia Cricket Ground and United Ground in Windhoek. These venues highlight the region’s growing cricketing infrastructure.
The 2027 ODI World Cup will feature 14 teams, divided into two groups of seven. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, followed by semifinals and a final.
South Africa and Zimbabwe have qualified automatically as hosts, while the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings by March 31, 2027, will also secure spots. However, Namibia must qualify through ICC pathways.
CSA Chairperson Pearl Maphoshe emphasized a “diverse, inclusive, and united” tournament, stating, “The tournament will be vibrantly different in its style and atmosphere, providing players, fans, and partners with an unforgettable experience.”
The 2027 World Cup, scheduled for October and November, is a chance to expand cricket’s reach across Africa. CSA President Rihan Richards emphasized the opportunity to attract new fans through digital innovation and connect with the global cricket community. “Twenty-four years have passed since the last ICC CWC tournament took place on African soil,” Richards noted. By including lesser-known venues in Namibia and Zimbabwe, CSA aims to showcase the continent’s cricketing depth and cultural richness.
