2027 ODI World Cup venues revealed: South Africa to host 44 matches in 8 iconic cities; all you need to know

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has unveiled the venues and roadmap for the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Notably, South Africa will host 44 of the 54 matches across eight cities, and the remaining 10 games will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia. This marks the return of a major ICC event to African soil after 24 years.

South Africa’s host venues The eight South African cities chosen to host matches are Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl.

The selected venues are as follows: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg,

Centurion Park, Pretoria

Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Buffalo Park, East London

Boland Park, Paarl

These venues were carefully chosen based on factors like hotel availability, airport access, and ICC accreditation, ensuring a seamless experience for players, officials, and fans.

Zimbabwe and Namibia’s contribution Zimbabwe will host matches at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and Harare Sports Club in Harare. Namibia, making its debut as a co-host, will host games at Namibia Cricket Ground and United Ground in Windhoek. These venues highlight the region’s growing cricketing infrastructure.

Tournament structure The 2027 ODI World Cup will feature 14 teams, divided into two groups of seven. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, followed by semifinals and a final.

South Africa and Zimbabwe have qualified automatically as hosts, while the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings by March 31, 2027, will also secure spots. However, Namibia must qualify through ICC pathways.

CSA's vision CSA Chairperson Pearl Maphoshe emphasized a “diverse, inclusive, and united” tournament, stating, “The tournament will be vibrantly different in its style and atmosphere, providing players, fans, and partners with an unforgettable experience.”