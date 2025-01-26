76th Republic Day: From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma, here’s how cricketers extend their wishes

India is celebrating the 76th Republic Day on Sunday, and people are taking to social media to extend their Republic Day wishes. Various members of the cricketing fraternity—from Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma—also extended their wishes on social media.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted on X how the strength of the nation lies in its diversity, from 'the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, from vibrant cities to serene villages'.

"From the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean, from vibrant cities to serene villages, our strength lies in our diversity. Proud to be a citizen of this incredible country, our home...India. Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind!," Tendulkar said on X.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah also took to Instagram, extending the Republic Day wishes to all.

"Happy 76th Republic Day," said the caption of Shah's post.

India's T20 World Cup winning skipper Rohit Sharma wished everyone a happy Republic Day. He posted a snapshot from the memorable victory parade last year in Mumbai after India's ICC trophy broke after 11 years with the T20 WC title win.

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram and posted a story which had a picture from India's T20 WC win parade in Mumbai.

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted an Instagram story, urging people to take a moment to "reflect on the progressive spirit of the nation".

Indian middle-order batter KL Rahul also took to X, posting, “Celebrating the spirit of freedom and unity. Happy Republic Day to all.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also took to X, hoping that "may the tricolour keep flying high". "May the tricolour always fly high. Happy Republic Day to all," posted Pant.

Indian batter Tilak Varma, who played a match-winning 72* against England in second T20I yesterday, also posted, "Proud every time I get to play for India Happy Republic Day."

People across the country are celebrating the 76th Republic Day with great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism.