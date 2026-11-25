FIFA president Gianni Infantino had a plan to give a private investment firm control over the money-making rights to FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, for the next 96 years. The proposed $20 billion deal could also have allowed executives to receive bonuses worth tens of millions of dollars, according to leaked documents reviewed by The Associated Press.

The plan quickly fell apart after it came under fire from within and outside FIFA, turning into one of the biggest challenges of Infantino’s presidency. It also raised questions about who would control FIFA’s money and how decisions over its business deals were being made.

Documents exchanged between FIFA and Thrive Capital, an investment firm led by Joshua Kushner, show that the plan was close to being finalised in New York during the weekend of the men’s World Cup final on July 19.

The project, known internally as FIFA Forward Enterprises (FFE), was intended to operate as a for-profit subsidiary, taking control of the commercial rights to FIFA events and exploiting them over nearly a century.

FIFA's $20 billion private equity plan: What the leaked documents reveal

View full Image View full Image Leaked documents reveal how Gianni Infantino planned a $20 billion FIFA venture that would have given a private firm World Cup commercial rights for 96 years.

A FIFA internal risk assessment, among the documents reviewed by the AP, suggested that the organisation’s own finance officials had limited involvement in putting the deal together.

“Were not directly privy to the construction of this transaction,” the assessment said of FIFA’s finance officials.

It also outlined the scale of the proposed arrangement, stating that the new subsidiary would receive all commercial rights to FIFA events for exploitation over the next 96 years.

Also Read | Skydance, ESPN Opt Out of Bidding for FIFA World Cup Rights

The documents also showed that the deal could have meant huge payouts for executives, with bonuses potentially running into tens of millions of dollars. The decision on who would receive the money would have rested with the board of the proposed company.

Infantino was expected to chair the board.

Criticism from senior FIFA officials and other stakeholders forced Infantino to withdraw the proposal within days.

Why did FIFA approach Joshua Kushner's Thrive Capital? The leaked documents also shed light on FIFA’s efforts to find an investment partner.

Before settling on Thrive Capital as its anchor investor, FIFA had held discussions with Affinity Partners, the investment firm founded by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

One document referred to Affinity Partners while explaining why FIFA had not conducted an open bidding process. It cited the “specific and unique nature” of the proposed investment and discussions with several potential investors.

Thrive Capital subsequently prepared a document titled 'Backstop Letter and Transaction Terms' on July 17, outlining the proposed arrangement under the internal project name 'Project Box'.

Also Read | FIFA plans $6.3 billion for member associations to develop football from 2027

Responding to questions about the proposal, FIFA said the structure was customary for transactions of this nature. It also maintained that the project was only a proposal and would have required approval from its 211 member federations.

The organisation said its leadership would have held senior positions on the board but would not have received additional remuneration.

Infantino faces first election challenge since 2016 The controversy has added to wider concerns about Infantino’s leadership, particularly his political associations and the concentration of decision-making within FIFA.

Also Read | FIFA president Gianni Infantino earned extra $1.72M from 2026 WC organisers

His relationship with Trump has drawn scrutiny, alongside other decisions, including the creation of a FIFA peace prize and the waiver of a mandatory one-match suspension for US forward Folarin Balogun at the World Cup.