FIFA president Gianni Infantino had a plan to give a private investment firm control over the money-making rights to FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, for the next 96 years. The proposed $20 billion deal could also have allowed executives to receive bonuses worth tens of millions of dollars, according to leaked documents reviewed by The Associated Press.

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The plan quickly fell apart after it came under fire from within and outside FIFA, turning into one of the biggest challenges of Infantino’s presidency. It also raised questions about who would control FIFA’s money and how decisions over its business deals were being made.

Documents exchanged between FIFA and Thrive Capital, an investment firm led by Joshua Kushner, show that the plan was close to being finalised in New York during the weekend of the men’s World Cup final on July 19.

The project, known internally as FIFA Forward Enterprises (FFE), was intended to operate as a for-profit subsidiary, taking control of the commercial rights to FIFA events and exploiting them over nearly a century.

FIFA's $20 billion private equity plan: What the leaked documents reveal

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Leaked documents reveal how Gianni Infantino planned a $20 billion FIFA venture that would have given a private firm World Cup commercial rights for 96 years.

A FIFA internal risk assessment, among the documents reviewed by the AP, suggested that the organisation’s own finance officials had limited involvement in putting the deal together.

“Were not directly privy to the construction of this transaction,” the assessment said of FIFA’s finance officials.

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It also outlined the scale of the proposed arrangement, stating that the new subsidiary would receive all commercial rights to FIFA events for exploitation over the next 96 years.

Also Read | Skydance, ESPN Opt Out of Bidding for FIFA World Cup Rights

The documents also showed that the deal could have meant huge payouts for executives, with bonuses potentially running into tens of millions of dollars. The decision on who would receive the money would have rested with the board of the proposed company.

Infantino was expected to chair the board.

Criticism from senior FIFA officials and other stakeholders forced Infantino to withdraw the proposal within days.

Why did FIFA approach Joshua Kushner's Thrive Capital? The leaked documents also shed light on FIFA’s efforts to find an investment partner.

Before settling on Thrive Capital as its anchor investor, FIFA had held discussions with Affinity Partners, the investment firm founded by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

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One document referred to Affinity Partners while explaining why FIFA had not conducted an open bidding process. It cited the “specific and unique nature” of the proposed investment and discussions with several potential investors.

Thrive Capital subsequently prepared a document titled 'Backstop Letter and Transaction Terms' on July 17, outlining the proposed arrangement under the internal project name 'Project Box'.

Also Read | FIFA plans $6.3 billion for member associations to develop football from 2027

Responding to questions about the proposal, FIFA said the structure was customary for transactions of this nature. It also maintained that the project was only a proposal and would have required approval from its 211 member federations.

The organisation said its leadership would have held senior positions on the board but would not have received additional remuneration.

Infantino faces first election challenge since 2016 The controversy has added to wider concerns about Infantino’s leadership, particularly his political associations and the concentration of decision-making within FIFA.

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Also Read | FIFA president Gianni Infantino earned extra $1.72M from 2026 WC organisers

His relationship with Trump has drawn scrutiny, alongside other decisions, including the creation of a FIFA peace prize and the waiver of a mandatory one-match suspension for US forward Folarin Balogun at the World Cup.

Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016, now faces his first presidential election challenge. Philippe Diallo of France and Kohzo Tashima of Japan are campaigning against him ahead of the March 18 election in Morocco.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.