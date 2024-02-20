A 43-Year-Old With Bad Knees Became the World’s Top Doubles Player. He’s Not Done.

I want to catch up with a sports moment that happened a few weeks ago, but got lost around here during all the Super Bowl hype, and may wind up being a genuine highlight of 2024:

Rohan Bopanna winning the men’s doubles championship at the 2024 Australian Open with his partner, Matthew Ebden.

(Even if you’re not a tennis nut, hang on.)

The 36-year-old Ebden has captured big tennis trophies before—he was part of a duo that won the 2022 men’s doubles title at Wimbledon, and he shared a mixed doubles title with Jarmila Gajdošová at the Australian Open in 2013.

But Bopanna? For this gray-bearded warrior, this was thrilling, clock-defiant history.

The victory in Melbourne was Bopanna’s first championship in men’s doubles at a major tournament—aka one tennis’s four “Slams."

It also coincided with his ascension to the No. 1 world ranking in men’s doubles—a position Bopanna never held before.

And the best part?

Rohan Bopanna did it at age 43—more than two decades into his pro tennis career.

At an age when most professionals are retired, playing senior matches, or coaching others, Bopanna became the oldest male player to win a major in tennis’s Open era. (Martina Navratilova won a mixed doubles major at 49.) He also became the Open era’s oldest first-time No. 1.

He’s reborn—and ready for more.

“I’ve never felt this amazing," Bopanna told me in a call from his home base in Bengaluru, India. “I’m waking up with a smile every day."

Bopanna’s late rise is a tale of persistence, adaptation and some very wobbly knees. He’s a former singles player (with a lifetime record of 0-1 versus Roger Federer) who became a doubles specialist, modifying his game to an ever-changing discipline.

His win in Australia was immensely popular inside and outside the game. From Rafael Nadal, to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to every weekend foursome full of knee braces and balky hips, Bopanna’s breakthrough was celebrated as evidence it’s never too late in this sport for life.

“Incredible," Frances Tiafoe, the U.S. tennis star, said of Bopanna when I saw him at the Iowa vs. Maryland women’s basketball game in early February. “Super nice guy—and genuine."

Like Mahesh Bhupathi, Sania Mirza and Leander Paes, Bopanna is a significant tennis figure in India, where he operates an academy that bears his name. He also attends to a coffee business which has been in his family for multiple generations.

In doubles, he’s regarded as one of the most consistent players of his generation, a power-serving righty remembered for his partnership with Pakistan’s Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, a duo dubbed the “Indo-Pak Express." Bopanna also captured a mixed doubles title at the 2017 French Open with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski—until January, his only major.

As he crossed into his 40s, Bopanna’s tennis mortality began to beckon. “The cartilage in my knees had fully worn out," Bopanna said flatly. Injections offered pain relief, but what really helped was a pandemic respite when he immersed himself in Iyengar yoga—a slower, meditative practice in which alignment is critical and positions are held for long periods.

“Internally, I started feeling so great," Bopanna told me. “My mind felt relaxed and calm." He said the pain remains “completely gone."

Even as his body cooperated, Bopanna struggled to get doubles results. He went the first four months of the 2021 season without winning a match. At a stop in Europe he sat near a beach and sent his wife, Supriya, a video message in which he wondered out loud if his career had finally come to an end.

“Maybe it’s time to call it a day," Bopanna recalled saying.

With encouragement from Supriya, and his coach, Scott Davidoff, Bopanna hung in. At the end of 2022, he found himself without a doubles partner, and turned to Ebden, a talented Aussie who had lost his own partner, Max Purcell, when Purcell turned his focus to singles.

“We didn’t have too many choices," Ebden admitted. “We sort of found each other and said, ‘Should we give this a go and see?’"

Other players asked Ebden: Why partner with a 40-something? He’d won Wimbledon with Purcell, a fresh talent in his 20s.

But Ebden and Bopanna found a way to collaborate. Ebden is a skilled returner and very mobile on the court, while Bopanna retains possession of a lights-out serve. In 2023, they quickly won a tournament in Doha, and then Indian Wells. Last summer, they reached the semis at Wimbledon, and the men’s doubles final at the U.S. Open, where they lost in a heartbreaking three sets.

Doubles partnerships are intricate relationships—Ebden compared them to a marriage, and he’s not the first. Ebden marvels at Bopanna’s serve, and Bopanna said he leans on Ebden’s composure, which balances out his nerves. “When I was feeling more anxious, there was someone who understood the situation, and played it more calmly," Bopanna said.

Last month in Melbourne, it came together. Ebden and Bopanna endured a few tense moments, but persevered. Bopanna left Melbourne with a trophy and the No. 1 ATP ranking he’d earned before reaching the final. Next week, that No. 1 spot is set to flip over to Ebden, and Bopanna will be No. 2.

For an aging player, all of this is rare ground. Davidoff, Bopanna’s coach, believes his client has grown mentally sharper. In the past, Bopanna may have let a mistake rattle him on the court, but no longer. “To stay in the moment more, trust his strengths and his aggressive mentality was critical," Davidoff said.

Doubles play has changed considerably since Bopanna broke in. While volleying remains an essential skill, the baseline power game has infiltrated.

Bopanna offered a startling stat: “In 2010 when I played the U.S. Open Final, I served and volleyed every serve. In the 2023 U.S. Open, I served and stayed back every serve."

Getting older had something to do with that, too. Bopanna’s ability to adapt impressed his younger partner.

“At his age, to commit to the schedule, the time and physical and mental stress to win consistently—and be in a position to be number one?" Ebden said. “It’s quite incredible."

In a couple of weeks, on March 4, Rohan Bopanna will turn 44.

He feels good. His graying beard looks fierce. Bopanna said he’s in no rush to leave.

Why should he be?

“With how much I’m enjoying traveling and competing, I don’t see a reason to stop," said the 43-year-old champion. “I’m playing the best tennis of my career."

