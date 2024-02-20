A 43-Year-Old With Bad Knees Became the World’s Top Doubles Player. He’s Not Done.
Jason Gay , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Feb 2024, 04:25 PM IST
SummaryRohan Bopanna played tennis for two decades without winning a men’s doubles major championship. He finally did it with partner Matthew Ebden—and now each player is taking a turn as No. 1.
I want to catch up with a sports moment that happened a few weeks ago, but got lost around here during all the Super Bowl hype, and may wind up being a genuine highlight of 2024:
