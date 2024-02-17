A problem at the heart of Formula One
Summary
- How can any sport combine fun, spectacle and viewers’ demand for more greenery?
What's not to love about a billionaires’ party? Formula One, a nine-month annual extravaganza, stages 23 car races in almost as many different countries, scattered across five continents. Millions tune in to watch drivers zoom around in mega-cars powered by noisy petrol engines, before Max Verstappen wins again. The teams often whisk men and machines from one glamorous location to the next by air. All of that involves spewing out plenty of carbon.