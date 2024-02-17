A problem at the heart of Formula One

Most sports pay lip-service to greenery, vowing to cut back on plastic straws or to switch old light bulbs for LEDs. F1 is doing more, and has made progress on developing a carbon-neutral fuel. One team, McLaren, is using recycled carbon fibre for parts of its cars’ bodywork. All this is welcome—and could have a wider impact if some of the F1-specific work into greener fuels and the like could be applied more generally. But it does little to clean up the sport. The fuel burned during testing and races represents less than 1% of F1’s total emissions. Almost 75% come from travel and shipping. That’s typical of most sports: around 70% of emissions associated with the World Surf League, for example, come from flying its contestants, boards and more from one splendid beach to the next. Any sport serious about reducing its carbon footprint must focus on travel.