Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 30, dialed Olympic medalist Sarabjot Singh and congratulated him for winning bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at Paris Olympic 2024. "Aapne desh ka naam aur maan bada kiya hai [You have brought glory and honor to the country]" PM Modi told Sarabjot Singh on the phone call.

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, her shooting partner, won bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event. Manu Bhaker had earlier bagged a bronze in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event. Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match. India has now won two medals in Paris Olympics.

PM Narendra Modi also took to X to highlight the teamwork of both Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker. Shooting ace Manu Bhaker scripted history on Tuesday as she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

“Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," the prime minister said.

For Manu Bhaker, PM Narendra Modi said, “For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat"

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024.

"Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal in pistol shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024. Your hard work and dedication have paid off, bringing immense joy and pride to the entire country. A special mention to Manu Bhaker for securing her second consecutive medal at the Olympics. Best wishes to both of you for your future endeavors," Rahul Gandhi said.

