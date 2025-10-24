Aaron Jones injury update: Will Vikings RB return to play NFL Thursday night game against Chargers? Check details

The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a highly anticipated Thursday Night Football clash against the Los Angeles Chargers, and all eyes are on star running back Aaron Jones. After sidelining him for four straight games due to a nagging hamstring strain, the team is optimistic about his comeback. This potential return couldn't come at a better time for a Vikings squad desperate to steady their up-and-down season.

Details about the injury Jones first tweaked his hamstring in Week 2 during a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. What started as a minor setback quickly escalated, landing him on injured reserve and forcing a reshuffle in Minnesota's backfield.

Aaron Jones' path back to the field Earlier this week, the Vikings opened Jones' 21-day practice window, a sign that his recovery was hitting high gear. Listed as a limited participant in walkthroughs, standard fare for a short-week prep, the 30-year-old showed no major red flags.

The final injury report tagged Jones as questionable, but insiders aren't sweating it. Jones is set to make his return in Week 8, ESPN and Prime Video's Kirk Herbstreit said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Activation from IR must happen by 4:00 PM ET Thursday, with final word dropping about 90 minutes before the 8:15 PM kickoff. Barring a last-second hiccup, expect him suited up.

Backfield boost for the Minnesota Vikings Aaron Jones tops the Vikings' RB depth chart, with Jordan Mason holding it down admirably in his absence.

Vikings RB depth chart

Aaron Jones

Jordan Mason

Zavier Scott

Thursday Night stakes: Vikings eye momentum At 3-3, the Vikings are a rollercoaster ride, wins flipped with losses, now leaning on Carson Wentz at QB after JJ McCarthy's ankle woes. Facing a Chargers crew, Jones' skills could spark a ground-and-pound attack, easing pressure on Wentz and unlocking play-action magic.

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.