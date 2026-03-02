Minnesota Vikings set to release Aaron Jones and Javon Hargrave; check details

The Minnesota Vikings are set to part ways with two veteran defenders on their roster as they tackle a massive salary cap hole. According to a report by ESPN, the team has informed running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that they will be released at the start of the 2026 NFL league year on March 11, unless a trade materializes first.

This decision highlighted Minnesota's urgent need to create financial flexibility after aggressive spending in recent offseasons left them approximately $44 million over the $301.2 million cap threshold.

Details about major cap relief from veteran cuts Releasing Aaron Jones is projected to save the Minnesota Vikings $7.75 million against the cap, while moving on from Javon Hargrave would clear $10.9 million, totalling $18.65 million in immediate savings. These figures come amid reports that the front office is actively exploring additional restructures or extensions for key players like Justin Jefferson, Brian O'Neill, and TJ Hockenson to further ease the burden.

Other names in the mix for potential cuts include defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and center Ryan Kelly, signalling more changes could be on the horizon before free agency kicks off.

Aaron Jones' Vikings tenure Aaron Jones, 31, arrived in Minnesota Vikings as a free agent prior to 2024 following a solid seven-year run with the Green Bay Packers. His first season in purple was outstanding. He started every game, notched career highs in carries (255), rushing yards (1,138), and total touches while adding five rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores.

View full Image Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown. ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

Injuries derailed his 2025 output, limiting him to 12 games with 548 rushing yards (second on the team), two rushing touchdowns, and modest receiving contributions. Despite the dip, he remained a locker room favourite and primary backup to Jordan Mason.

Jones was slated for a $14.8 million cap hit in 2026, including a $10 million base salary. The team considered pay-cut discussions, but a clean release appears the likely path without a trade.

The former Pro Bowler and fifth-round pick now heads into his 10th NFL season seeking a fresh opportunity, possibly on a veteran-minimum or incentive-laden deal.

Javon Hargrave's brief Minnesota chapter Javon Hargrave, entering his 11th season at age 33, signed a two-year contract with the Vikings last year after a triceps injury shortened his 2024 stint in San Francisco. He started 15 of 16 games in 2025, finishing with 52 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and six quarterback hits.