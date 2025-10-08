Aaron Judge’s historic three-run homer sparks Yankees’ ALDS Game 3 comeback against Blue Jays | Watch video

Aaron Judge delivered a moment that will be scripted in New York Yankees history in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. His game-tying three-run homer not only levelled the score but also ignited a 9-6 come-from-behind victory for the team.

This iconic swing showcased why Judge is considered one of baseball’s most extraordinary talents, achieving a feat unmatched in the 2025 postseason.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates with third base coach Luis Rojas after hitting a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series.

Details about Aaron Judge's homer With the Yankees trailing 6-3 in the fourth inning, Aaron Judge stepped up to the plate against Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland. After falling behind 0-2 in the count, Varland unleashed a 99.7-mph fastball, high and inside, well outside the strike zone.

This marked the first time in 2025 that a player homered on a pitch exceeding 99 mph outside the zone on an 0-2 count, a scenario seen in 528 regular-season and postseason pitches. Since pitch tracking began in 2008, no one had homered against a faster pitch outside the zone, and this was the most inside pitch (1.2 feet) Judge had ever sent out of the park.

Judge’s ability to turn on such a pitch demonstrated his unparalleled strength and skill. “I felt like I made good contact, and I thought we had a chance,” Judge said post-game. “You just never know with the wind, if it’s going to push it foul, going keep curving or not. But I guess a couple ghosts out there helped kind of keep that fair.”

The ball clanked off the left-field foul pole, tying the game and electrifying Yankee Stadium.

A game-changing moment Aaron Judge’s homer didn’t just tie the game; it shifted the entire momentum. The Yankees, who had been struggling to keep pace with the Blue Jays’ strong offense led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., found new life.

“I get yelled at for swinging at them out of the zone, but now I’m getting praised for it. It’s a game,” Judge expressed. “I’m just up there trying to put a good swing on a good pitch, and it looked good to me.”

The team added two runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth, securing a 9-6 lead that held. Judge finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a walk, proving his clutch performance extended beyond the highlight-reel homer.

