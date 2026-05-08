Aaron Rodgers set to visit Pittsburgh Steelers; likely to play for team in 2026 NFL season

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, with strong indications that he will return to the team for the 2026 season. The 42-year-old veteran is heading to Pittsburgh amid ongoing discussions. While no contract agreement is in place yet, the visit comes at a key time as the Steelers prepare for their rookie minicamp starting Friday.

Positive talks, no deadline pressure The Pittsburgh Steelers president, Art Rooney II, expressed confidence last week that Aaron Rodgers would be the team’s quarterback in 2026. He believed the situation would be resolved soon. However, the team did not receive a final decision by the NFL Draft as initially hoped.

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General manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike McCarthy noted before the draft that they were not setting any strict deadlines. Khan described all conversations with Rodgers as “positive and good.”

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The Steelers took a cautious step late last month by applying a rarely used UFA tender on Rodgers. This move protects their compensation rights if he signs elsewhere and gives the team exclusive negotiating rights after July 22 or the start of training camp.

Notably, if Rodgers signs the tender, he would earn approximately $15 million this season, a 10% raise from his previous deal.

Strong 2025 season sets stage for return Aaron Rodgers showed he still has plenty left in the tank during the 2025 season. After signing a one-year, $13.65 million contract, he seamlessly joined the Steelers’ offense. He went 10-6 in 16 starts, missing only one game due to a wrist fracture.

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The four-time MVP completed 65.7% of his passes for 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. His performance helped keep Pittsburgh competitive and highlighted his ability to adapt quickly to a new system.

A return in 2026 would also mark a reunion with coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers played under McCarthy for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. During that time, he won two MVP awards and a Super Bowl title in 2010, defeating the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

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What’s next for Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers? The upcoming visit is expected to bring clarity to one of the NFL’s lingering storylines. Fans have closely followed Aaron Rodgers’ free agency, given his age and proven track record.

Pittsburgh Steelers supporters are hopeful that the veteran leader will commit soon, providing stability at the quarterback position heading into the new season. With the rookie minicamp underway, the timing of Rodgers’ visit could help integrate any new talent around him if he returns. As the situation develops, all eyes remain on Pittsburgh this weekend.

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