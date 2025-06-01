AB de Villiers plays wheelchair cricket in Mumbai, delights fans with inspiring gesture | Watch video

AB de Villiers, South African cricket legend captured hearts with a touching gesture during a practice session with the Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star was seen immersed in playing wheelchair cricket alongside specially-abled athletes at an event held at Islam Gymkhana in Marine Lines.

This heartfelt moment was part of “Project Mumbai,” an initiative encouraging individuals to give back to the city through meaningful contributions.

AB de Villiers and wheelchair cricket De Villiers, renowned for his dynamic 360-degree batting style actively participated, sitting in a wheelchair and engaging with the players. His presence brought joy and motivation to the team. The wheelchair cricket session highlighted the resilience and skill of the players, and de Villiers’ involvement increased the event’s impact, inspiring everyone present.

Watch video In a video posted by RCB, AB de Villiers was seen playing a shot with his bat. "There’s only one heart, AB… how many times will you win it?" RCB posted on their social media handle.

Supporting Mumbai’s community initiatives AB de Villiers dedicated his day to various other programs under “Project Mumbai.” In a civic school in Malabar Hill, he traded his cricket bat for a paintbrush. ABD joined students and volunteers in painting classrooms, transforming the learning environment into a brighter, more cheerful space.

RCB’s Journey to the final of the IPL 2025 AB de Villiers came to India to extend his support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who secured their place in the IPL 2025 final after a dominating eight-wicket win against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. The final of IPL 2025 is scheduled for June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The involvement of de Villiers and his delight at RCB’s progress, has sparked excitement among fans.