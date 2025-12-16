Abhigyan Kundu's 209-run masterclass powers India to historic win over Malaysia in U19 Asia Cup

India's Under-19 team produced a devastating display of batting prowess at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, overwhelming Malaysia by a huge margin of 315 runs in their Group A encounter during the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025. The men in blue, who had been unbeaten in the tournament heading into this clash, showcased their dominance once again with a remarkable performance.

Abhigyan Kundu rewrites the record books Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu emerged as the undisputed star of the day, producing one of the finest individual performances in Indian youth cricket history. Walking in to bat during the 11th over after Vaibhav Suryavanshi's wicket, Kundu remained unbeaten till the final delivery. He accumulated an unbeaten 209 runs off just 125 balls. His explosive innings included 17 boundaries and 9 sixes, showcasing both technical brilliance and aggressive intent.

What made Kundu's knock particularly special was the historic nature of his achievement. With this performance, the young wicketkeeper surpassed Ambati Rayudu's previous record of 177 runs to register the highest individual score by an Indian player in U-19 ODI cricket. India’s margin of win is now its second biggest in terms of runs in Youth ODIs, after a 326-run victory over Uganda in 2022.

India's powerful batting display Beyond Kundu's individual brilliance, India's middle order also contributed significantly to the massive total. Vedant Trivedi, who has been a consistent performer throughout the tournament, added a solid 90 runs, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a quick-fire 50 runs off 26 balls that included three sixes and five boundaries. Despite the early loss of openers Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra within the powerplay, India's batting unit showcased resilience and firepower.

The cumulative efforts of these young batsmen helped India reach a commanding total of 408/7 in 50 overs, a score that proved far too steep for Malaysia to have any realistic chance of challenging.

Malaysia's bowling effort and the chase that never was Malaysia's bowling attack, despite their determined efforts, could not contain India's batting onslaught. Muhammad Akram, their left-arm medium pacer, was the standout performer with the ball, claiming five wickets for 89 runs across his ten overs. His multi-wicket haul included the scalps of Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, and Harvansh Pangalia, proving that individual excellence can exist even in one-sided encounters.

When Malaysia stepped out to chase India's formidable total, their batting lineup crumbled under pressure. The Malaysian batsmen looked completely out of their depth against India's disciplined bowling attack, managing to score only 93 runs in 32.1 overs before losing all ten wickets. Hamzah Panggi was their most notable performer with 35 runs, but even his resistance proved insufficient to spark any kind of competitive partnership.

