Abhishek Sharma ’made his mother proud’: Sunrisers Hyderabad fans hail SRH batter’s IPL 2025 knock

Abhishek Sharma delivered one of the most electrifying performances in Indian Premier League history, scoring a jaw-dropping 141 off just 55 deliveries to help Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chase down a massive target of 246 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. His explosive innings — featuring 14 boundaries and 10 towering sixes — not only guided SRH to victory but also sent social media into a frenzy.

What made the chase even more astonishing was that SRH completed it with nine balls to spare. His performance is now being hailed as one of the finest individual efforts the league has ever witnessed.



As the cricketing world applauded his brilliance, a heartwarming video of Abhishek’s mother surfaced on social media, capturing her emotional reaction to her son’s historic feat. In the video, she proudly says: "Sabko khushi hai, maa ko bhi khushi hai, poore Hyderabad ko khushi hai. Thoda stop lagaya tha, lekin ab nahi lagega — ab continue chalega." (Everyone is happy — the mother is happy too, the whole of Hyderabad is happy. There was a bit of a pause, but now there won’t be. Now, it will continue)

Fans flooded the comments with love and admiration, not just for Abhishek’s heroics but also for the touching moment shared by his mother. The video has since gone viral, resonating with cricket lovers across the country.



‘Proud Moment’

A user wrote: "There’s no joy greater than a mother watching her child live his dream. That pride, those tears, that smile — Abhishek didn’t just make runs today, he made memories for a lifetime. Moments like these are what sport is all about. So much good."

Another wrote: "Full emotional and energetic moment for SRH."

A third user wrote: "Proud moment."

‘Felt it was my day’

Sharma unravelled the mystery behind the note he flashed after scoring a century against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Speaking after the match, the young SRH batsman revealed that he had written the note, which read "This one is for the Orange Army", in the morning after feeling that it was his day.

"I wrote it today itself,- because I usually wake up and write something. I got a random thought that if I do something today, that would be for Orange Army. Luckily, today I felt it was my day." Sharma told the broadcasters.

