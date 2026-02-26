Abhishek Sharma returns to form with 55 after 4 failures during IND vs ZIM, social media erupts; 'He shuts the critics…'

Abhishek Sharma finally broke free from his T20 World Cup slump, powering to a scintillating 55 off 30 balls against Zimbabwe in a crucial Super 8 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday (February 26). The left-handed opener’s aggressive half-century came after four consecutive low scores, injecting fresh momentum into India’s campaign and sending social media into a frenzy of celebration.

The string of four consecutive failures Abhishek Sharma endured a tough patch earlier in the tournament, failing to make an impact in four straight outings. His scores read: 0 (1 ball) vs USA in Wankhede, 0 vs Pakistan in Colombo, 0 vs Netherlands in Ahmedabad, and 15 vs South Africa in Ahmedabad. The hat-trick of ducks followed by a modest contribution had fans questioning his place at the top, and put him under intense scrutiny.

Team India backed the explosive batter despite the criticism, retaining him as an opener. That faith was rewarded in this high-pressure clash against Zimbabwe, where Abhishek showcased why he remains one of the most dangerous T20 openers in the world.

Abhishek Sharma's brilliant knock From the first over, Abhishek attacked with intent. He smashed boundaries and towering sixes, reaching his fifty in just 26 deliveries with a mix of powerful pulls, lofted drives, and clean strikes over the leg side. His innings featured 4 massive sixes and 4 crisp fours before he was dismissed for 55, caught at long-on trying to clear the ropes again.

The knock provided India with a flying start and shifted the momentum decisively in their favour during the Super 8 stage.

Social media erupts with joy As soon as Abhishek Sharma reached his fifty, social platforms lit up. Fans shared clips of his sixes with captions, lavishing praises. Supporters lauded his mental strength and ability to bounce back when it mattered most. Many pointed out the importance of the knock for India’s semifinal hopes, with posts reading.

Perfect timing for India’s charge Abhishek Sharma's sxplosive innings couldn’t have arrived at a better moment. With India needing big performances in the Super 8 to stay in contention, Abhishek’s return to form boosts confidence across the lineup. His aggressive approach at the top complements the middle order and sets an ideal platform in the powerplay.