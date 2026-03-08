Abhishek Sharma silences critics by smashing fifty in T20 World Cup final; social media erupts with praise

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a stunning performance in the T20 World Cup final, blasting a rapid fifty off just 18 balls against New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy. The explosive knock has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and experts hailing it as the perfect response to a tough tournament.

Abhishek entered the final under intense scrutiny after a disappointing tournament marked by low scores and calls for his replacement. Yet, he delivered when it mattered most.

Social media erupts with praises The knock quickly dominated online conversations. Fans hailed it as one of the most clutch performances in World Cup finals, with posts flooding in.