Abhishek Sharma silences critics by smashing fifty in T20 World Cup final; social media erupts with praise

Abhishek entered the final under intense scrutiny after a disappointing tournament marked by low scores and calls for his replacement. Yet, he delivered when it mattered most.

Aachal Maniyar
Published8 Mar 2026, 07:45 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma smashes fifty off 18 balls
Abhishek Sharma smashes fifty off 18 balls(PTI)
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a stunning performance in the T20 World Cup final, blasting a rapid fifty off just 18 balls against New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy. The explosive knock has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and experts hailing it as the perfect response to a tough tournament.

Social media erupts with praises

The knock quickly dominated online conversations. Fans hailed it as one of the most clutch performances in World Cup finals, with posts flooding in.

CricketWorld Cup
