AC Milan steadies Champions League push with 1-0 win at Verona, Juventus beats Bologna

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan boosted its chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League and moved back into second spot in Serie A with a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Adrien Rabiot scored the only goal of the match shortly before halftime.

The Rossoneri had been left nervously looking over their shoulders after back-to-back losses against Napoli and Udinese. But the victory lifted Milan eight points above fifth-placed Como and back into second after Napoli's loss against Lazio the previous day.

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Juventus remained within three points of Milan with a 2-0 win over Bologna. Milan hosts Juventus next week.

Milan and Napoli are 12 points behind Serie A leader Inter Milan with five rounds remaining. If Inter beats Torino next Sunday and both Milan and Napoli fail to win, the Nerazzurri would clinch the title.

Rabiot was by far the best player of the first half and he broke the deadlock in the 41st minute. The France international won the ball in midfield and then spread it to Rafael Leão, before racing into the area to receive the through ball back and sweep it into the bottom right corner.

Matteo Gabbia was making his first appearance after two months out with injury and thought he had doubled Milan’s lead in the 74th but it was ruled out for an offside earlier in the move.

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Gabbia also denied Verona a huge goalscoring chance at the other end.

Verona is 10 points from safety.

Before Juventus' match in Turin, there was an emotional tribute to former Juventus and Austria goalkeeper Alex Manninger, who died after his car was reportedly hit by a train in Salzburg on Thursday.

Manninger spent four seasons at Juventus and helped it to the Serie A title in 2012.

Former teammates Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini were among those carrying out flowers for Manninger. They laid those down in the goalmouth along with his jersey, while fans voiced the chant they used to sing for Manninger.

Jonathan David headed Juventus into an early lead, within 90 seconds of kickoff. Khéphren Thuram doubled his side's advantage with another header, early in the second half.

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Cremonese remained without a win at home in Serie A since early December after it was held to a 0-0 draw by Torino and could drop into the relegation zone.

Cremonese is a point above 18th-placed Lecce, which plays Fiorentina on Monday.

Pisa remained level on 18 points with Verona at the bottom after losing 2-1 at home to Daniele De Rossi’s Genoa, which came from behind for the win and moved 12 points above the drop zone.