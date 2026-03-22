AC Milan turns jeers into cheers vs Torino and cuts Inter’s Serie A lead to 6 points

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan changed gears in the second half to storm to a 3-2 win over Torino and trim the gap to Serie A leader Inter Milan to six points on Saturday.

After a sluggish first period, Milan bagged two goals in as many minutes to secure the result over Torino.

Milan moved back into second, a point above Napoli, which won at Cagliari 1-0 on Friday. Inter visits Fiorentina on Sunday.

Torino had the better of the first half although Milan managed to take the lead in the 37th minute with a stunning goal from defender Strahinja Pavlovic.

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A cross was cleared to about 25 meters out where Pavlovic took a touch before hitting a ridiculous strike on the half volley that looped up before coming down just between the bar and Alberto Paleari’s outstretched hand.

Giovanni Simeone leveled shortly before halftime, when some jeers rang out from the home fans. But whatever coach Massimiliano Allegri said to his players during the break worked as Milan was a different side.

Adrien Rabiot restored Milan’s lead in the 54th, bundling in Christian Pulisic’s cross with his knee, and Youssouf Fofana extended the Rossoneri’s advantage two minutes later.

There was a nervy finale at San Siro as Nikola Vlasic pulled one back from the penalty spot after Pavlovic was adjudged to have dragged down Simeone.

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Marco Giampaolo had a dream Cremonese debut as he steered his new side to a 2-0 win at Parma.

It was Cremonese’s first win since early December and saw the relegation-threatened side move level with 17th-placed Lecce, which visits Roma on Sunday.

Giampaolo replaced Davide Nicola, who was fired on Wednesday.

Parma remained in mid-table but only seven points above the relegation zone.