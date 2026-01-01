Adam Thielen retires: Vikings legend ends NFL career as fourth-most productive undrafted receiver

Adam Thielen, the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and one of the NFL's most inspiring undrafted success stories, officially retired on Wednesday after 13 remarkable seasons. The 35-year-old made the announcement on Instagram, capping a career defined by perseverance, consistency, and elite production across three teams.

Adam Thielen's Instagram story The 35-year-old shared the news via Instagram story, reflecting on an incredible journey.

"What a ride it has been! 13 years what a blessing! Have been blessed with so many great relationships and mentors over the years that I am forever grateful for! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the years it has meant everything to my family and I!" Thielen posted.

View full Image Adam Thielen's post ( Adam Thielen/Instagram )

Adam Thielen's journey Adam Thielen's path to stardom was anything but conventional. Coming out of Minnesota State University, Mankato undrafted in 2013, he impressed at rookie tryouts to earn a contract with his hometown Vikings. He survived final cuts by landing on the practice squad.

Special teams duties dominated his early years in 2014 and 2015, but Thielen broke out in 2016 with 69 receptions for 967 yards. He elevated further, surpassing 1,250 receiving yards in both 2017 and 2018, earning Pro Bowl selections each season. His 113 catches in 2018 rank fourth in Vikings single-season history, trailing only Justin Jefferson and Cris Carter.

Across a decade in Minnesota Vikings, Thielen amassed 542 receptions (fourth in team history), 6,751 yards (fifth), and 55 touchdowns (third).

Also Read | Drake Maye shines as Patriots secure 16-3 Wild card win over Chargers

Late-career performance and final stops After departing the Vikings following 2022, Adam Thielen signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 and delivered a remarkable revival, 103 catches for 1,014 yards, his best numbers since 2018.

He returned briefly to Minnesota Vikings in 2025 amid injuries and suspensions in the Vikings' receiving corps, but requested and received his release to join the Pittsburgh Steelers for the season's closing weeks, including one playoff appearance.

Elite ranking among undrafted players Adam Thielen retires as one of the most productive undrafted wide receivers in NFL history. Across his 13 seasons, he recorded 704 career receptions, placing him fourth among all undrafted players. He also finished fourth in receiving yards with 8,497 and fourth in receiving touchdowns with 64, cementing his place in the record books alongside other notable undrafted standouts.

He amassed 704 receptions (4th), 8,497 receiving yards (4th), and 64 receiving touchdowns (4th).