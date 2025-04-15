Adam Zampa ruled out of IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Smaran Ravichandran as replacement

  • Smaran Ravichandran who replaced Adam Zampa in Sunrisers Hyderabad team plays for Karnataka in Domestic Cricket 

Aachal Maniyar
Published15 Apr 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Adam Zampa bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad(AP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's star spinner Adam Zampa has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (2025) due to an injury. SRH has named a replacement for him.

Sunrisers Hyderabad named Smaran Ravichandran as the replacement for the injured Adam Zampa, an IPL media release stated.

"The left-handed batter, who plays for Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, joins SRH for INR 30 Lakh," the release further stated.

"Welcome aboard, Smaran. He joins our squad as the replacement of Adam Zampa, who is ruled out due to injury," SRH said in their social media post.

Smaran Ravichandran Stats

Smaran has played seven first-class games so far. He has scored in which he has amassed over 500 runs at an average of 64.50, including a double century against Punjab. He has also played 10 List A matches and has amassed 433 runs at an average of 72.16 with two centuries. When it comes to his T20 numbers, Smaran has scored 170 runs in six T20 matches at a strike rate of 170 so far.

Adam Zampa in IPL 2025

Adam Zampa played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in two matches. He scalped two wickets and registered BBM of 1/46. He bowled at an economy rate of 11.75.

Sunrisers Hyderabad performance in IPL 2025 so far

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only two games out of the six games played so far. They are in the ninth position of the Points Table with an NRR of -1.245. They have registered a highest team total of 286 runs and the lowest score of 120 runs, this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's upcoming matches

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 17th April 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 23rd April 2025

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 25th April 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Atharva Taide

 
