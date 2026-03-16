Aden Holloway arrested on felony marijuana charge days before NCAA tournament opener

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway, a key contributor to one of the nation's top offenses, was arrested Monday morning on felony drug charges, casting a shadow over the team's preparations for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Details about the arrest and the charges According to Tuscaloosa County police spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, agents from the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched a residence near the Alabama campus in the 400 block of 30th Avenue East. Authorities recovered more than a pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash during the operation.

Aden Holloway, 21, faces charges of first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp, both felonies under Alabama law. The possession charge alone can carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. His bond was set at $5,000, and recent jail records indicate he has since been released.