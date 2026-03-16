Aden Holloway arrested on felony marijuana charge days before NCAA tournament opener

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway, a key contributor to one of the nation's top offenses, was arrested Monday morning on felony drug charges, casting a shadow over the team's preparations for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
According to Tuscaloosa County police spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, agents from the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched a residence near the Alabama campus in the 400 block of 30th Avenue East. Authorities recovered more than a pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash during the operation.
Aden Holloway, 21, faces charges of first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp, both felonies under Alabama law. The possession charge alone can carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. His bond was set at $5,000, and recent jail records indicate he has since been released.
(More to follow)