Adrian Newey appointed as Aston Martin F1 Team Principal for 2026; check details about major leadership shake-up

Adrian Newey, design maestro, is set to step into the spotlight as Aston Martin’s Team Principal starting in 2026. This game-changing F1 promotion builds on his role as Managing Technical Partner, signalling the team's aggressive push toward dominance under sweeping new regulations. Meanwhile, current Team Principal and CEO Andy Cowell will pivot to Chief Strategy Officer, sharpening the squad's off-track partnerships.

Adrian Newey's career Adrian Newey, the visionary behind 12 drivers' world championships during his 20-year Red Bull tenure, joined Aston Martin on March 1, 2025. His arrival was a coup for owner Lawrence Stroll, who has poured billions into transforming the team from a midfield contender into a title threat.

Newey will now steer the entire technical operation, from trackside tweaks to overall car development. It's his first time taking Team Principal duties, a role that demands blending innovation with high-stakes race calls.

Andy Cowell's strategic shift Andy Cowell, the Mercedes engine whiz who engineered their hybrid-era dynasty, has been Aston Martin's steady hand since 2024. Tasked with overhauling the structure for work-team status, he has laid the groundwork amid a rocky season. Now, as Chief Strategy Officer, Cowell will focus on syncing the team's chassis with Honda's incoming power unit, plus fuel from Aramco and lubricants from Valvoline.

"Aston Martin says the leadership structure change is designed to focus on Newey and Cowell's 'individual strengths and expertise, ensuring organisational efficiency'," the team announced.

Adrian Newey's statement Adrian Newey shared his excitement, “Over the last nine months, I have seen great individual talent within our team. I am looking forward to taking on this additional role as we put ourselves in the best possible position to compete in 2026, where we will face an entirely new position with Aston Martin now a works team, combined with the considerable challenge faced by the new regulations. Andy’s new role, focusing on the integration of the new PU with our three key partners, will be pivotal in this journey.”

Andy Cowell's statement Andy Cowell reflected, “Having implemented much-needed structural changes as we transition to a full works team and set the foundations for Adrian and the wider organisation, it is an appropriate time for me to take a different role as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, I will help to optimise the technical partnership between the Team, Honda, Aramco, and Valvoline and to ensure the seamless integration of the Team’s new PU, fuel, and chassis.”

