Adrian Peterson, former NFL player gets into fist fight while playing poker | Watch video

Adrian Peterson, former NFL running back was seen throwing punches during a game of poker. Video footage that captured the intense moment went viral. The 40-year-old was seen involved in a heated altercation and fistfight.

Viral video of the fight Peterson and another player can be seen yelling and throwing punches in the video, which turned a card game into a chaotic scene. As the fight began, a person standing close by attempted to intervene and calm down the situation. He also tried to separate Peterson and his opponent. However, the situation escalated, with the two men moving around the room. They were seen knocking over chairs and bumping into furniture. While some people in the room looked stunned, others were shouting at both men to stop the argument.

Watch

Adrian Peterson’s NFL career Adrian Peterson has a dazzling NFL legacy. He was drafted seventh overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007. He then spent a decade with the team before playing for the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks.

Peterson is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro. He has also led the NFL in rushing yards three times and rushing touchdowns twice. The awards claimed by him include an MVP award, Offensive Player of the Year, and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Peterson after his NFL retirement Adrian Peterson announced his retirement in 2021. Post his exit, he has explored new interests, including poker and combat sports.

In 2022, Peterson stepped into the ring for an exhibition boxing match against fellow former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell, where he was knocked out.