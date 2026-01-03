AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Who will win Premier League game? AI predictions, line-ups, live streaming and more

AFC Bournemouth will face Arsenal in the Premier League clash on Saturday (January 3). The match will be played at Vitality Stadium. In the points table, AFC Bournemouth are in fifteenth position with 23 points from 5 wins, 8 draws, and 6 losses. On the other hand, Arsenal are in the 1st spot with 45 points from 14 wins, 3 draws, and two losses. Here are all the details about the clash.

Match details Date: Saturday, January 3

Time: 12:30 PM ET in the US / 11:00 PM IST in India

Venue: Vitality Stadium.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on NBC, fuboTV, and Peacock.

Fans in India can watch the AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal match live on the Star Sports network and JioHotstar app with a subscription.

AI predictions Grok: “Arsenal should dominate a one-sided affair at Vitality Stadium, with Gyokeres’ clinical finishing and Odegaard’s creativity overwhelming a winless Bournemouth side. Expect the Gunners to win 3-1, exploiting the Cherries’ fragile defence but conceding on a rare counter.”

ChatGPT: "Arsenal should be heavy favourites, they have got superior quality across the pitch and the momentum from their title charge. But Bournemouth aren’t without threat; their counter-attacks and set-pieces could keep it interesting. Prediction: AFC Bournemouth 1–2 Arsenal."

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Team news Bournemouth enter this match without Tyler Adams, who has been sidelined with a knee problem since shortly before Christmas. Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook will both undergo late fitness checks to determine if they can feature. Long-term injuries continue to rule out Ben Gannon-Doak and Matai Akinmboni.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be missing Ricardo Calafiori after he picked up an injury during the warm-up ahead of their December 27 clash with Brighton & Hove Albion. Declan Rice is nursing a knee issue and remains a doubt pending final assessment. Christian Mosquera and promising youngster Max Dowman are also unavailable.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Predicted lineups AFC Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Truffert, Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Cook, Scott, Jimenez, Tavernier, Kluivert, Evanilson.

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, Saliba, Rice, Merino, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Saka, Eze, Gyokeres.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Head-to-head details Matches won by AFC Bournemouth: 3

Matches won by Arsenal: 13