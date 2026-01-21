AFG vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan eye series win as they face West Indies after dominant opener

AFG vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: In the pulsating second T20I of their three-match series at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rashid Khan's Afghanistan seek to extend their 1-0 lead over a determined West Indies side captained by Brandon King. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 looming just weeks away, both teams are fine-tuning strategies in UAE conditions that mirror the upcoming tournament venues in India and Sri Lanka.
The first T20I saw Afghanistan post a strong 181/3, powered by unbeaten knocks from Ibrahim Zadran (87) and Darwish Rasooli (84), followed by a disciplined bowling effort that restricted West Indies to 143/9. Spin masters like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan proved decisive in the UAE conditions. West Indies will need a big turnaround from their batters and bowlers to level the series.
No television channel in India will telecast the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India. But fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Md. Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
West Indies: Brandon King (c), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles (wk), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales
The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and the toss is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of second T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies in Dubai.
