AFG vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan eye series win as they face West Indies after dominant opener

AFG vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, take on West Indies in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 21, 2026. With the hosts already leading 1-0, this match is crucial for the Windies to stay alive in the series.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated21 Jan 2026, 07:23:57 PM IST
Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I
Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I(X)

AFG vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: In the pulsating second T20I of their three-match series at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rashid Khan's Afghanistan seek to extend their 1-0 lead over a determined West Indies side captained by Brandon King. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 looming just weeks away, both teams are fine-tuning strategies in UAE conditions that mirror the upcoming tournament venues in India and Sri Lanka.

The first T20I saw Afghanistan post a strong 181/3, powered by unbeaten knocks from Ibrahim Zadran (87) and Darwish Rasooli (84), followed by a disciplined bowling effort that restricted West Indies to 143/9. Spin masters like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan proved decisive in the UAE conditions. West Indies will need a big turnaround from their batters and bowlers to level the series.

Full Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Shahidullah Kamal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdullah Ahmadzai

West Indies: Brandon King(c), Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles(w), Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Shamar Springer, Ramon Simmonds

Follow updates here:
21 Jan 2026, 07:23:57 PM IST

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE: Live streaming details

No television channel in India will telecast the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India. But fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.

21 Jan 2026, 07:23:31 PM IST

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE: Probable XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Md. Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

West Indies: Brandon King (c), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles (wk), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

21 Jan 2026, 07:23:11 PM IST

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE: Match and toss timings

The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and the toss is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.

21 Jan 2026, 07:22:26 PM IST

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of second T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies in Dubai.

Cricket
