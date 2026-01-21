AFG vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Darwish Rasooli and Sediqullah Atal in action for Afghanistan

AFG vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: In the pulsating second T20I of their three-match series at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rashid Khan's Afghanistan seek to extend their 1-0 lead over a determined West Indies side captained by Brandon King. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 looming just weeks away, both teams are fine-tuning strategies in UAE conditions that mirror the upcoming tournament venues in India and Sri Lanka.
The first T20I saw Afghanistan post a strong 181/3, powered by unbeaten knocks from Ibrahim Zadran (87) and Darwish Rasooli (84), followed by a disciplined bowling effort that restricted West Indies to 143/9. Spin masters like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan proved decisive in the UAE conditions. West Indies will need a big turnaround from their batters and bowlers to level the series.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Shahidullah Kamal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdullah Ahmadzai
West Indies: Brandon King(c), Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles(w), Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Shamar Springer, Ramon Simmonds
Afghanistan reach 85/ 2 at the halfway stage, going at a healthy run rate of 8.5 despite losing two early wickets. Darwish Rasooli has taken charge, remaining unbeaten on 29 off 18 balls with four boundaries. He has been well supported by Sediqullah Atal, who has contributed a composed 26 off 21 deliveries, including a four and a six. With wickets in hand, Afghanistan will look to accelerate in the second half of the innings.
Persistence pays off for Matthew Forde, and West Indies strike again. After missing a chance to dismiss him in the previous over, Forde comes back with a smart piece of bowling to clean up Ibrahim Zadran.
A sharp delivery sneaks through and rattles the stumps, ending Ibrahim’s stay at 22 off 17 balls, an innings that included four boundaries. A crucial wicket at just the right time as West Indies tighten their grip on the innings. AFG 37/2 after 4.5 overs.
West Indies draw first blood. Shamar Joseph dismisses Gurbaz for 1 off 4 balls with just his second delivery. With a deep backward point in place instead of a conventional third man, Gurbaz is tempted by a fullish ball and goes hard on the drive. The delivery swings away, takes the outer half, and flies straight to Khary Pierre, who makes no mistake. Afghanistan 9/1 after 1.2 overs.
West Indies have won the toss and they have opted to bowl.
No television channel in India will telecast the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India. But fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.
The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and the toss is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of second T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies in Dubai.