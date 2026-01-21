AFG vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Darwish Rasooli and Sediqullah Atal in action for Afghanistan

AFG vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: In the pulsating second T20I of their three-match series at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rashid Khan's Afghanistan seek to extend their 1-0 lead over a determined West Indies side captained by Brandon King. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 looming just weeks away, both teams are fine-tuning strategies in UAE conditions that mirror the upcoming tournament venues in India and Sri Lanka.

The first T20I saw Afghanistan post a strong 181/3, powered by unbeaten knocks from Ibrahim Zadran (87) and Darwish Rasooli (84), followed by a disciplined bowling effort that restricted West Indies to 143/9. Spin masters like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan proved decisive in the UAE conditions. West Indies will need a big turnaround from their batters and bowlers to level the series.

Full Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Shahidullah Kamal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdullah Ahmadzai

West Indies: Brandon King(c), Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles(w), Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Shamar Springer, Ramon Simmonds