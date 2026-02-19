Live Updates

Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup LIVE Score: CAN win toss, opt to bowl

Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup LIVE Score: AFG aim to end their campaign on a high note, while CAN chase their maiden win of the tournament. Canada won toss and opted to bowl first.

Updated19 Feb 2026, 06:48:28 PM IST
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2026. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP)
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2026. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP)(AFP)

Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Afghanistan face Canada at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Match 39 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

As the group stage nears its conclusion, both teams find themselves eliminated from Super Eight contention, turning this fixture into a contest for pride, momentum, and legacy. Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, arrive with a formidable spin arsenal ideally suited to Chepauk's traditionally slow, turning surface. After a campaign that fell short of expectations, they will be determined to sign off with a commanding performance and restore confidence ahead of future matches.

Canada, meanwhile, continue their quest for a breakthrough victory in this tournament. Despite remaining winless so far, the Associate side has shown glimpses of resilience and ambition against higher-ranked opposition. On a pitch expected to assist spin and reward disciplined bowling, Canada will need early wickets and smart rotation against Afghanistan's middle-over stranglehold to post or chase a defendable score.

Toss Update

Canada have won the toss and have opted to field first.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

Full Squads

19 Feb 2026, 06:48:28 PM IST

19 Feb 2026, 06:47:43 PM IST

19 Feb 2026, 06:44:46 PM IST

AFG VS CAN, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Rashid Khan during the toss

“Not the kind of end we wanted in this competition and I feel we have that skills, but just that game against South Africa put us down. We need to make the nation proud and want to finish off well.”

19 Feb 2026, 06:43:24 PM IST

AFG VS CAN, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Dilpreet Bajwa during the toss

“We will bowl first. The wicket didn't change much in the last game and also because of the dew factor. We have to fight stronger with the ball and not concede too many loose balls. Navneet Dhaliwal and Ravinderpal Singh, they are retiring from cricket Canada. Final game for them. It's very sad moment for cricket Canada. Both of them are legends. One is our run machine and one is our energy machine, so we are gonna miss them and hopefully it is a good opportunity for upcoming youngsters in Canada.”

19 Feb 2026, 06:33:33 PM IST

AFG VS CAN, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Toss update

Canada win toss and opt to bowl first.

19 Feb 2026, 06:34:37 PM IST

AFG VS CAN, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Head-to-head details in T20Is

Matches played – 2

Matches won by Afghanistan – 2

Matches won by Canada - 0

19 Feb 2026, 06:08:05 PM IST

AFG VS CAN, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Live streaming details

Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and the streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.

19 Feb 2026, 06:06:10 PM IST

AFG VS CAN, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Toss and match timings

The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

19 Feb 2026, 05:53:17 PM IST

AFG VS CAN, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Canada Probable XI

Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva (WK), Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Ansh Patel, Kaleem Sana

19 Feb 2026, 05:52:45 PM IST

AFG VS CAN, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Afghanistan Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

19 Feb 2026, 05:51:32 PM IST

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup clash.

