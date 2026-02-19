Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup LIVE Score: CAN win toss, opt to bowl

Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Afghanistan face Canada at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Match 39 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

As the group stage nears its conclusion, both teams find themselves eliminated from Super Eight contention, turning this fixture into a contest for pride, momentum, and legacy. Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, arrive with a formidable spin arsenal ideally suited to Chepauk's traditionally slow, turning surface. After a campaign that fell short of expectations, they will be determined to sign off with a commanding performance and restore confidence ahead of future matches.

Canada, meanwhile, continue their quest for a breakthrough victory in this tournament. Despite remaining winless so far, the Associate side has shown glimpses of resilience and ambition against higher-ranked opposition. On a pitch expected to assist spin and reward disciplined bowling, Canada will need early wickets and smart rotation against Afghanistan's middle-over stranglehold to post or chase a defendable score.

Toss Update

Canada have won the toss and have opted to field first.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

