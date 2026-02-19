Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz in action; AFG 22/0 after 3 overs

Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Afghanistan face Canada at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Match 39 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
As the group stage nears its conclusion, both teams find themselves eliminated from Super Eight contention, turning this fixture into a contest for pride, momentum, and legacy. Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, arrive with a formidable spin arsenal ideally suited to Chepauk's traditionally slow, turning surface. After a campaign that fell short of expectations, they will be determined to sign off with a commanding performance and restore confidence ahead of future matches.
Canada, meanwhile, continue their quest for a breakthrough victory in this tournament. Despite remaining winless so far, the Associate side has shown glimpses of resilience and ambition against higher-ranked opposition. On a pitch expected to assist spin and reward disciplined bowling, Canada will need early wickets and smart rotation against Afghanistan's middle-over stranglehold to post or chase a defendable score.
Canada have won the toss and have opted to field first.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel
Kaleem Sana starts the third over by testing Ibrahim Zadran with a full delivery on leg stump, and Zadran flicks it away for a single to deep square.
The focus quickly shifts to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who sees a wide down the leg-side called for a wide before trying to punch a length delivery outside off and getting beaten on the outside edge. He responds immediately with clever running, mistiming a flick to short but stealing two after the fielder fumbles the deflection off his boot.
Sana comes back with a fuller delivery on off stump, and Gurbaz pings it straight back to the bowler. Sitting up in the slot next, a width outside off is cut superbly by Gurbaz, racing away square of backward point for four.
The over ends with two more mistimed drives that go back to the bowler, but Afghanistan move along steadily, keeping the pressure on while Gurbaz dominates the strike.
AFG 22/0 after 3 overs
Dilon Heyliger shares the new ball and there’s action straightaway. He begins with a short and wide delivery that is rightly called a wide. Backing it up with a fuller ball outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz pushes to cover. But the real drama unfolds two balls later, Gurbaz slogs a length delivery and gets a thick top-edge that skies high.
The keeper runs a long way back to his left, settles under it and drops it. A big moment early on. Gurbaz responds immediately. Heyliger errs in length outside off and Gurbaz frees his arms, slashing it fine past the keeper for four.
He looks to go again next ball but misses while trying to slash another length delivery. The over finishes with singles for both batters.
Afghanistan move to 14/0 after two overs.
Kaleem Sana starts with good shape and immediately tests the batters. Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets Afghanistan going with a neat flick through mid-wicket for two as the ball swings in. But Sana quickly finds movement away outside off, beating Gurbaz’s flashing blade and forcing a bye. Ibrahim Zadran looks a touch tentative, a leading edge towards cover is followed by a sharp delivery that bounces and shapes away past the outside edge. A 135kph ball then curls back in to strike Zadran on the pad for a leg bye. Gurbaz closes the over with a single to square leg. A lively, probing start from Sana.
Afghanistan are 5/0 after the first over.
“Not the kind of end we wanted in this competition and I feel we have that skills, but just that game against South Africa put us down. We need to make the nation proud and want to finish off well.”
“We will bowl first. The wicket didn't change much in the last game and also because of the dew factor. We have to fight stronger with the ball and not concede too many loose balls. Navneet Dhaliwal and Ravinderpal Singh, they are retiring from cricket Canada. Final game for them. It's very sad moment for cricket Canada. Both of them are legends. One is our run machine and one is our energy machine, so we are gonna miss them and hopefully it is a good opportunity for upcoming youngsters in Canada.”
Canada win toss and opt to bowl first.
Matches played – 2
Matches won by Afghanistan – 2
Matches won by Canada - 0
The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup clash.