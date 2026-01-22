Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score: AFG eye series whitewash as they face WI in final clash

AFG vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Afghanistan and West Indies face each other in the 3rd T20I of the three-match T20I series, being played in the UAE (Dubai International Cricket Stadium). Afghanistan has already clinched the series with commanding wins in the first two games, so this decider serves as a dead rubber but a key final tune-up for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Afghanistan, captained by Rashid Khan, have dominated with clinical performances including 181/3 in the 1st T20I (winning by 38 runs) and 189/4 in the 2nd (winning by 39 runs), powered by contributions from batters like Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli, and economical spells from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Rashid himself.
West Indies, led by Brandon King and featuring returning players like Shamar Joseph and Evin Lewis, have struggled to chase and contain Afghanistan's spin-heavy attack on UAE pitches. The series has highlighted Afghanistan's growing prowess in T20 cricket, while giving West Indies valuable match time to address batting inconsistencies.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdullah Ahmadzai
West Indies: Brandon King(c), Alick Athanaze, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Ramon Simmonds, Justin Greaves, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo
The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and the toss is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of third T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies in Dubai.
