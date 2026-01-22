Live Updates

Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score: AFG eye series whitewash as they face WI in final clash

Live Score & Updates: Afghanistan won the first two T20Is by posting strong totals and restricting West Indies with spin mastery. The Afghans lead 2-0 heading into the third and final match on January 22, 2026, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Toss at 7:30 PM IST. Match begins at 8:00 PM IST.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated22 Jan 2026, 06:24:18 PM IST
AFG vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE
AFG vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE(Cricket Afghanistan/X)

AFG vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Afghanistan and West Indies face each other in the 3rd T20I of the three-match T20I series, being played in the UAE (Dubai International Cricket Stadium). Afghanistan has already clinched the series with commanding wins in the first two games, so this decider serves as a dead rubber but a key final tune-up for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Afghanistan, captained by Rashid Khan, have dominated with clinical performances including 181/3 in the 1st T20I (winning by 38 runs) and 189/4 in the 2nd (winning by 39 runs), powered by contributions from batters like Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli, and economical spells from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Rashid himself.

West Indies, led by Brandon King and featuring returning players like Shamar Joseph and Evin Lewis, have struggled to chase and contain Afghanistan's spin-heavy attack on UAE pitches. The series has highlighted Afghanistan's growing prowess in T20 cricket, while giving West Indies valuable match time to address batting inconsistencies.

Full Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdullah Ahmadzai

West Indies: Brandon King(c), Alick Athanaze, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Ramon Simmonds, Justin Greaves, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo

Follow updates here:
22 Jan 2026, 06:24:18 PM IST

AFG vs WI Live Score 3rd T20I: West Indies Probable XI

Brandon King (c), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles (wk), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

22 Jan 2026, 06:23:58 PM IST

AFG vs WI Live Score 3rd T20I: Afghanistan Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Md. Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

22 Jan 2026, 06:22:39 PM IST

AFG vs WI Live Score 3rd T20I: Match and toss timings

The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and the toss is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST.

22 Jan 2026, 06:21:49 PM IST

AFG vs WI Live Score 3rd T20I: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of third T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies in Dubai.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsAfghanistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score: AFG eye series whitewash as they face WI in final clash
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.